ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters complete overseas players list

After a 10th place finish in the Indian Super League (ISL) last year, Kerala Blasters come into the season on the back of renewed vigour and refreshed personnel.

Blasters have opted for an overhaul in the overseas players department, and in the process, have made a few eye-catching signings this season.

While Chencho Gyeltshen and Enes Sipovic come with Indian experience, the other four foreign players add continental experience in both Europe and Asia.

Chencho Gyeltshen

After a lukewarm stint with Bengaluru FC in the ISL two years back, Chencho had made the jump again to the top-tier and will have another crack with Blasters. The Bhutanese forward went on to have successful stints with NEROCA FC and Round Glass Punjab FC in the I-League. The 25-year-old, who is a direct forward, will provide options in the striker and winger's role.

Adrian Luna

Luna was Blasters' first overseas signing of the season coming on the back off his stint with Melbourne City FC in the A-League. The former Uruguayan youth team player has had spells in the Spain's Segunda Division and the top divison leagues in Uruguay and Mexico. He helped Melbourne to the A-League title on the back of his three goals and four assists.

Alvaro Vázquez

Vázquez is undoubtedly among the high-profile overseas signing of the season. The 30-year-old Spanish striker has abundance of experience of playing in over 150 matches in the La Liga with Espanyol and Getafe and more recently in the Segunda Division with Sporting Gijon. He also spent a season with Swansea City in the Premier League.

Enes Sipovic

A towering figure with leadership qualities in the backline, Sipovic has switched over to Blasters this season after an year with Chennaiyin FC. The 31-year-old made 18 appearances for Chennaiyin and was found to be a little erratic in his decision making and tackling. Previously, he had spells with Ohod and Umm Salal in the Saudi Arabia and Qatar top-division leagues.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz

Argentine striker Diaz joins on loan from Club Atlético Platense for the season. Brought up in the Argentine system, he has played in the country's second and first division before plying his trade in the top tiers in Malaysia, Mexico and Bolivia. During his stint at Johor Darul Ta’zim FC in Malaysia, he featured in both AFC Champions League-Qualification and AFC Cup.

Marko Lešković

Croatian centre-back Lešković joins Blasters after five seasons with Dinamo Zagreb, where he won the league title twice. This will be his first stint outside Croatia and has won four cup competitions during his time with Zagreb and Rijeka. He can also add versatility to the squad with his ability to play as a left-back and defensive midfielder. The 30-year-old also has four senior international caps wih Croatia.