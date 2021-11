ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters full squad list

Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) finalist Kerala Blasters, which finished tenth in the league last season, will be keen to end its streak of four successive seasons without making the playoffs.

Blasters, who has a new head coach in Serbian Ivan Vukomanovic, will take on heavyweight ATK Mohun Bagan in its opening game on November 19 at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao.

Blasters have overhauled their overseas players from last season and have added ISL winner and former Bengaluru FC defender Harmanjot Khabra.

Kerala Blasters Full squad list

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh Defenders: Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Enes Sipovic*, Marko Lešković*, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seityasen Singh, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna* Strikers: Chencho Gyeltshen*, Jorge Pereyra Diaz*, Álvaro Vázquez*

* Overseas players