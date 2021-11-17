ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC complete overseas players list

Igor Angulo: Igor Angulo does not need much introduction. He caught everyone’s eye by winning the ISL Golden Boot last season with 14 goals. The Spanish forward joined the club from FC Goa. Starting his career with Athletic Bilbao in Spain, Angulo has played in many countries like France, Cyprus, Greece and Poland. His primary exploits in front of goal came when he was in Polish club Gornik Zabrze, where he helped the club gain promotion in his very first season. He scored 88 goals in 154 games for the club. Ygor Catatau: Brazilian forward Ygor Catatau is one of the three overseas additions in the Mumbai squad this season. He was signed from Brazilian side Madureira Esporte Clube, where he started his career. Having played in clubs like Barra da Tijuca, Boa Esporte and CR Vasco da Gama on loan, his most recent stint was with Serie B side EC Vitoria in Brazil, where he made 27 appearances for the club and scored three goals and registered an assist to his name. Ahmed Jahouh: The Moroccan started his career with Ittihad Khemisset before moving to Moghreb Tetouan, both clubs based in his native country. With Tetouan, he won two league titles and also played in the FIFA Club World Cup in 2014. He began his ISL career with FC Goa in the 2017-18 season and impressed in his very first season and topped passing and tackling statistics in his first two seasons. He signed for the Islanders in the 2020-21 and was a vital cog in the midfield machinery and helped his side win its maiden ISL title. He has one goal and 12 assists in 76 matches in the league. Bradden Inman: Australian midfielder Bradden Inman spent his youth career in Newcastle United and eventually went on to play for English lower division sides Peterborough United and Rochdale AFC. He moved to his native country and plied his trade with Brisbane Roar and led the club to the quarterfinals of the A-League in the 2019-20 season. He started his ISL career after joining last season runner-up ATK Mohun Bagan ahead of the 2020-21 season but moved to Odisha FC on loan during the January transfer window. He joined Mumbai City FC ahead of the 2021-22 season. The midfielder has one goal and two assists in 13 matches of the ISL. Cassio Gabriel: Cassio Gabriel is another fresh addition to the Mumbai squad this season. On a loan from Serie B club Vila Nova in Brazil, the Brazilian midfielder has been signed as a replacement of star midfielder Hugo Boumous, who moved to ATK Mohun Bagan. Cassio began his youth career in the Fluminense under 20s side and went on to play for several Brazilian clubs such as Paysandu SC, Bento Goncalves, Guarani, Anapolis, ASEEV-GO, Penapolense, Piracicaba, Sao Bento, Botafogo and Mirassol before joining Vila Nova in June 2020. A versatile midfielder, Gabriel will need to bring his A-game if he wishes to replicate Boumous’ exploits with the club.