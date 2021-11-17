ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC complete squad List

Indian Super League (ISL) champion Mumbai City has one of the most balanced squad heading into the new season of the competition.

Headed by Des Buckingham who replaced Sergio Lobera, the Islanders have done well to retain its overseas players like Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh and Bradden Inman. While it has lost star players in Hugo Boumous and Adam Le Fondre, the team has roped in the services of last season Golden Boot winner Igor Angulo from FC Goa and has signed Cassio Gabriel on loan from Serie B club Vila Nova in Brazil.

The team also has a talented Indian contingent in its arsenal with the likes of Rowllin Borges, Lalengmawia, Bipin Singh and Vikram Pratap Singh. The Islanders also strengthened their Indian contingent by signing last season's 'Emerging Player of the Year' award winner Lalengmawia 'Apuia' Ralte from NorthEast United FC.

Mumbai City FC Full Squad List

Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz , Phurba Lachenpa, Vikram Lakhbir Singh. Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Naocha Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall*, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai. Midfielders: Cassio Gabriel*, Brad Inman*, Ahmed Jahouh*, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Lalengmawia. Forwards: Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Igor Angulo*, Bipin Singh, Ygor Catatau*, Pranjal Bhumij.

*Overseas players