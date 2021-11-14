ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC full squad list

Odisha FC will begin its Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) campaign against Bengaluru FC on November 24 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa. The Kalinga Warriors will be gunning for a maiden appearance in the ISL playoffs.

The side has roped in a new coach in Kiko Ramirez and has a fresh foreign contingent that will be led by the likes of Javi Hernandez and Aridai Cabrera. The team has retained a core of its Indian players and has a healthy mix of upcoming young talent and seasoned campaigners.

Odisha FC finished at the bottom of the table last year and managed only 12 points from 20 games.

Odisha FC Full squad list

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Kumar Defenders: Gaurav Bora, Lalruathara, Sahil Panwar, Hendry Antonay, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Deven Sawhney, Victor Mongil*, Hector Rodas Midfielders: Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Vinit Rai, Paul Ramfangzauva, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Liridon Krasniqi*, Javi Hernandez*, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, C. V. L. Remtluanga, Nikhil Raj Strikers: Akshunna Tyagi, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridai Cabrera*, Jonathas Cristian De Jesus*

* Overseas players