ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC signs former Real Betis, Levante defender Hector Rodas

Odisha FC has signed Spanish central defender Hector Rodas ahead of the 2021-22 season of the Indian Super League.

The 33-year-old from Valencia started his youth career with Levante before making his senior debut for its reserve team and eventually played for the first team in 2009.

"I am extremely happy to join Odisha FC. I am looking forward to meeting my teammates and the coaches and also reaching India for the ISL.

"I want to achieve good things at OFC and we all will work towards one common goal. Come on Odisha!" Rodas said in a release.

He has also played for numerous Spanish teams like Elche, Real Betis, Cordoba, Cultural Leonesa, and Alcorcon.

Hector's first stint at a foreign club came in 2017 when he joined Belgian club Cercle Brugge.

"Hector is going to give us the defensive balance that we need to improve the tactical game of the team. He is an experienced player who played in the first division in Spain and knows how to command the defensive line," Coach Kiko Ramirez said.

"He is also an aggressive player in defending and can help us in taking good decisions during the game for the build up."

"He is a winner in aerial duels and will give us power in set pieces both in attack and in defence," he added.