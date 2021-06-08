ISL: Odisha FC signs Indian defender Lalruatthara

Odisha FC has completed the signing of 26-year-old Indian defender Lalruatthara ahead of the eighth season of the Indian Super League (ISL). He has penned a two-year deal with the Bhubaneswar-based side with an option to extend for a third.

Lalruatthara started his professional career with Aizawl FC in 2015 and was a part of the team's I-League title-winning season. He then signed for the Kerala Blasters in 2017 and claimed the ISL Emerging Player of the Season award in his maiden appearance in the tournament.

A very promising defender from his youth career, Lalruatthara, has represented India at the senior and under- 23 levels as well.

Expressing his delight, Lalruatthara stated, "I am very happy and grateful to wear the Odisha FC jersey in the upcoming season. I look forward to representing the football club by giving my best. I am thrilled to play under a new system, coach, staff and am excited to learn new things to improve my game."

"I am looking forward to playing with some familiar faces and as a team, to take Odisha FC to new heights. I thank everyone at the club for the trust and for giving me this opportunity," he further added.