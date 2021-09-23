ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal snaps up Croatia forward Antonio Perošević

SC East Bengal added teeth to its attack on Thursday by acquiring the services of Croatia forward Antonio Perošević on a one-year deal that will keep him at the club till the end of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season.

Perošević joins SC East Bengal from Hungarian top division club Újpest FC, starting 13 games for them last season.

The 29-year-old, who can also play on the wing, becomes Manuel 'Manolo' Diaz's sixth and final foreign signing for the season.

Slovenian midfielder Amir Dervišević, Australian defender Tomislav Mrcela, Croatian centre-back Franjo Prce, Nigerian striker Daniel Chima Chukwu and Dutch utility player Darren Sidoel are the other five overseas recruits.

"I will look to help the team in whatever way I can and maintain the team spirit. I know the history attached to this club and I will do my best to uphold its legacy," said Perošević after signing for the club.

He has represented the Croatian senior national team in 2017, being capped twice.

Perošević started playing for the youth team of his hometown club Osijek in 2010.

He made his senior team debut as a late substitute in a 2–0 win against Cibalia in the last round of 2009–10 season. Perošević finished as Osijek's top league goalscorer with seven goals in the 2011–12 season.

Perošević moved abroad after a successful spell at Osijek, turning out for Hungarian club Puskás Akadémia in 2017 before moving to Al-Ittihad Kalba SC in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on loan the following season.

"I have also heard about the big derby against ATK Mohun Bagan, and that kind of games further motivates a player," Perošević told the SC East Bengal website.

SCEB will face Jamshedpur FC in their opening game of the ISL on November 21 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.