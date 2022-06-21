ISL 2022-23: Akash Mishra signs a three-year extension at Hyderabad FC

Full-back Akash Mishra signed a new three-year contract extension till the end of the 2024-25 season with Indian Super League champion Hyderabad FC, the club announced on Tuesday.

Mishra, who came to Hyderabad as an exciting prospect has gone on to become an integral player for not just his club, but even the country over the last two years.

A vital part of Manolo Marquez’s HFC, Mishra has been one of the first names on the team sheet for the Spaniard, having played more minutes than any other player in yellow and black, in the last two Indian

Super League seasons.

He played every game for Hyderabad in the historic, title-winning 2021-22 ISL campaign and is excited to continue the progress at the club for years to come.

“As a club, we’ve been through a lot in my two seasons here. Even before we became Champions, I have an emotional attachment to the club and it was an easy decision for me to stay,” said the youngster.

Mishra broke into the Indian national team after his performances for the club last season and is now a regular for Igor Stimac’s ‘Blue Tigers’.

He was also named the ‘Young Player of the Year’ at the Football Players Association of India awards earlier this week and is one of the most exciting prospects in Indian football.

ALSO READ | ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan signs Ashique Kuruniyan and Asish Rai

“You don’t have to convince a player to play for Coach Manolo. Anyone who has played under him will tell you how good he is on and off the field. I have learned a lot from him and I hope I can continue learning in the years to come,” the 20-year-old Mishra said.

The full-back played every game for Hyderabad in the historic, title-winning 2021-22 ISL campaign. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mishra has been one of the most consistent performers for Hyderabad FC since making his debut a couple of seasons ago and has soon grown into a fan favourite at Hyderabad.

“The supporters are very important for us as a player or us as a club. Without them, winning the ISL trophy would have felt incomplete,” said Mishra.

“We have seen their support on social media but now it is time to show us the love at Gachibowli. We promise to give it our 100% every time and never disappoint,” he added.