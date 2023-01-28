ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan clinches comfortable 2-0 win against Odisha FC

ATK Mohun Bagan returned to winning ways with a comfortable 2-0 win over Odisha FC in an Indian Super League match at the Salt Lake Stadium, here on Saturday.

Australian striker Dimitri Petratos found the net once in each half to secure three points for ATKMB. The win saw the host jump to the third spot in the current standings with 27 points from 15 matches. Odisha remained on 22 from 15.

ATK Mohun Bagan made its intentions clear from the start and went into attack mode. The lead came the host’s way quite early when Petratos made the most of a defensive mess-up by the visitor. The Australian striker showed his goal-poaching ability as he received a cross from Manvir Singh and placed it in the corner of the Odisha goal.

The Manvir, Hugo Boumous, and Ashique Kuruniyan combination upfront kept the Odisha defence under pressure for a long duration as ATKMB sought to launch its attacks through the flanks.

The host had few good shots on target, but Amrinder Singh was able to prevent any further damage to the Odisha goal in the first half. Odisha FC struggled to create effective build-ups that could challenge an otherwise well-knit ATKMB defence.

The change of ends saw a lot of the ATKMB wing-back Ashish Rai and Glan Martins, who did well in blocking Odisha attacks and creating openings for the home offensives.

The goal resulted from a Martins interception which was relayed across by Rai for Petratos to finish. The Mariners were reduced to 10 men in injury time when its winger Ashique Kuruniyan was marched off with a red card. The punishment appeared a bit harsh as Ashique pushed aside the Odisha FC captain Carlos Delgado, who had brought about a severe tackle on the Indian forward.