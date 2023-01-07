ISL 2022-23: Barretto, Sliskovic lead Chennaiyin’s fightback in 2-2 draw against Jamshedpur

Petar Sliskovic and Vincy Barretto inspired Chennaiyin FC’s fightback as the team came from two goals behind to secure a 2-2 draw against Jamshedpur FC in the Hero Indian Super League 2022-23 match at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Saturday.

Jamshedpur’s Ritwik Das scored a brace (17th and 56th minute) for the home side before Barretto (60th) and Sliskovic (68th) ensured Chennaiyin go home with a point, scoring one goal each.

Chennaiyin came out all guns blazing since the first whistle and had almost broken the deadlock in the ninth minute when Barretto’s header from Aakash Sangwan’s cross narrowly missed the target. However, it was Ritwik Das who struck the first goal for the home side in the 17th minute and further extended their lead eleven minutes after the break.

Just four minutes later, the Marina Machans responded well as a deflected shot from substitute Jiteshwor Singh found Barretto who slotted it home. Later, Sliskovic scored the equaliser for the visitors when he fluently converted Sangwan’s cross to score his 7th goal of the season.

With this result, Chennaiyin FC remain unbeaten against Jamshedpur in the ongoing season having beaten them 3-1 in a home match earlier.

Chennaiyin will travel to the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium next to face Hyderabad in an away game on January 12.