ISL 2022-23: Determined Chennaiyin FC takes on Kerala Blasters in exciting southern derby

Chennai

Two-time ISL champion Chennaiyin FC will look to complete the first half of the season strongly when it takes on a rampaging Kerala Blasters FC at the Nehru Stadium on Monday.

Placed seventh in the standings with just 13 points, the home team will need to start getting consistent wins if it harbours any hope of finishing in the top six and qualifying for the playoffs.

Chennaiyin comes into the game on the back of a thumping 7-3 win against NorthEast United FC and will look to build on it, even if the win was against a team at the bottom of the table.

Speaking ahead of the southern derby, CFC head coach Thomas Bradaric said, “I have checked off the last match, and the focus is on the upcoming games. Of course, it gave us a lot of confidence and trust. It was a key game, but our mind is on the match tomorrow.”

Its opponents Kerala Blasters, who sit sixth on the table with 18 points, will offer a stern test and look to continue its five-match win streak. The team is strong defensively and has maintained clean sheets in three of the last five wins.

Explaining what his team will need to do to achieve a good result, Bradaric said, “To have good pressing, everybody should work against the ball in coordination and not give the opponent spaces, which will allow them to unfold their game. We aim to put them under pressure so that they commit mistakes, and then we should exploit it,”