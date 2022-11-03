ISL 2022-23: East Bengal looks for first home-win, against Chennaiyin FC

Both East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC will look to get back to winning ways when they meet in an Indian Super League encounter at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Friday.

Even after losing the Kolkata derby in its last outing, EB, which has three points so far, looks at the positives ahead of its home match against the team from south.

“We did not get dominated by one of the best teams in the ISL. When a team formed just six weeks ago dominates a team like that, I think it is a very positive sign. We will try to give the best possible versions of ourselves and hopefully that results in three points”, said EB coach Stephen Constantine.

Constantine was aware of Chennaiyin’s past performance at the same venue, where the tourist beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 less than a month ago.

“Anybody who comes to Kolkata and beats ATK Mohun Bagan deserves respect,” he said.

Chennaiyin, returning to action after a break, will try to leave its last match’s result, a 2-0 loss to FC Goa, behind and inflate its tally of four points.

“Football is very simple – if you cannot score, you cannot win. In the last match, we created a lot of good chances but ended up conceding silly goals. We want to improve in our next match,” said Chennaiyin coach Thomas Brdaric.

“East Bengal is an interesting team, a huge club in India. Playing against this team is a challenge. We’ll try to push and show our strengths,” he added.