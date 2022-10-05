ISL News

ISL 2022-23 Schedule: Indian Super League to start with Kerala Blasters hosting East Bengal FC

The ninth season of the Indian Super League will return with the home and away format after a two-year hiatus and will welcome fans for all matches for the first time post the pandemic outbreak.

Team Sportstar
05 October, 2022 19:27 IST
05 October, 2022 19:27 IST
A new playoff format has also been introduced in the Indian Super League, adding two additional matches into the calendar.

A new playoff format has also been introduced in the Indian Super League, adding two additional matches into the calendar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The ninth season of the Indian Super League will return with the home and away format after a two-year hiatus and will welcome fans for all matches for the first time post the pandemic outbreak.

Indian Super League 2022-23 will kick off on October 7th, 2022 when last season’s runners-up Kerala Blasters host East Bengal FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

The season will also be special as fans will be welcomed back to the stadiums after a gap of two seasons. To encourage more fans to attend and watch their teams in action, most fixtures have been scheduled on weekends.

This season onwards, a new playoff format has also been introduced in the league, adding two additional matches into the calendar.

ALSO READ | I want to be playing from minute one and I want to be playing 90 minutes: ‘Super-sub’ Ishan Pandita

The top two teams at the end of the league stage will automatically qualify for the semi-finals. Teams finishing between 3rd and 6th will feature in a single-leg playoff to determine the other two semi-finalists.

Read more stories on ISL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Roy Krishna leaves ATK Mohun Bagan - a look back at his time in the ISL

Ivan Vukomanovic - Helping creative flair bring results for Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters stuns Mumbai City, give MCFC a taste of their medicine

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us