ISL 2022-23 Schedule: Indian Super League to start with Kerala Blasters hosting East Bengal FC

Indian Super League 2022-23 will kick off on October 7th, 2022 when last season’s runners-up Kerala Blasters host East Bengal FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

The season will also be special as fans will be welcomed back to the stadiums after a gap of two seasons. To encourage more fans to attend and watch their teams in action, most fixtures have been scheduled on weekends.

This season onwards, a new playoff format has also been introduced in the league, adding two additional matches into the calendar.

The top two teams at the end of the league stage will automatically qualify for the semi-finals. Teams finishing between 3rd and 6th will feature in a single-leg playoff to determine the other two semi-finalists.