ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters aiming strong finish against Hyderabad in front of home crowd

Kerala Blasters will be looking to end its inconsistent run when it takes on Hyderabad FC in the last league match of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru international stadium here on Sunday.

Kerala Blasters, which sealed a place in the playoffs, sits fifth in the table, and there is enough motivation for the side to win against Hyderabad.

Kerala Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic said his side was determined to preserve its strong home record and hoped to end its league campaign on a high note.

“We want to be a strong unit, we want to put up a strong show and show that there is a reason why we are unbeaten for a long time at home, we want to continue that, and we hope to achieve that tomorrow,’‘ said Vukomanovic.

However, Kerala Blasters’ recent form is a concern as the side lost its last two games and managed to win only two from its last five games. Vukomanovic is aware of his side’s poor form and admitted that his side wasn’t at its best in the last few matches, and added that Kerala Blasters, will have to find its top form against Hyderabad, which has an impressive away record.

“We face a strong team. They have a good team and good individuals. We’ll have to be on top and at our best if you want to get the points. But again, it is about that one game, we have to be strong enough to manage the game and enter the playoffs with a positive mindset,’‘ he added

The return of Adrian Luna, who missed the last match due to suspension, and Marko Leskovic, who has recovered from his injury, will be a big boost for the home side. Hyderabad coach Manolo Marquez expects Kerala Blasters to field its strongest team, and it will be a close match.