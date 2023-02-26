ISL 2022-23: Insipid Kerala Blasters stumbles to defeat against Hyderabad FC

Kochi

Kerala Blasters’ hopes of ending its campaign on high came to nought as it suffered a morale-shattering 1-0 defeat to Hyderabad FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium here on Sunday.

It was a new look Kerala Blasters side that took on Hyderabad FC as coach Ivan Vukomanovic made five changes. But it didn’t work for the Kochi side as it put on an insipid show in front of another strong gathering.

Hyderabad, which also made six changes in the starting line-up, showed more cohesion and was sharper in its forward press.

The Kerala Blasters goal had an early scare in the 11th minute when Joel Chianese hit the post with a left-footer. But just before the half-an-hour mark, Borja Herrera put Hyderabad ahead through a superbly crafted team goal. Mohammed Yasir dispossessed Jessel Carneiro and moved up to relay the ball to Halicharan Nazary on the left flank. Nazary rolled the ball back from inside the box to advancing Herrera, who put the ball into the far post.

In the 34th minute, another flowing move from Hyderabad split the Blasters’ defence and Chianese found the back of the net only for referee R. Venkatesh to disallow the goal for off-side. The linesman’s flag had stayed down when Chianese received the pass from Yasir.

Vukomanovic made three changes in the second half, but it did little to lift the Kerala Blasters side. The Hyderabad defence kept its shape as Blasters struggled to create clear chances. The visitors played percentage football to snuff out the home side’s challenge to maintain its impressive away record intact.