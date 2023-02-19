ISL News

ISL 2022-23: Bitter sweet moment for Shield winner Mumbai City FC after shock loss to East Bengal

Mumbai City FC, having won the Shield, wanted to make its last league game memorable for its home fans efore the playoffs. But it ended in heartbreak, losing its final league game in front of its home fans.

Shayan Acharya
MUMBAI 19 February, 2023 22:07 IST
Naorem Mahesh Singh of East Bengal FC celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League.

Naorem Mahesh Singh of East Bengal FC celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

East Bengal FC stunned Indian Super League (ISL) Shield winner Mumbai City FC with a 1-0 win in the ISL at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday.

Coming into the game following a 1-2 defeat against Bengaluru FC, the Islanders hoped to return to winning ways in its last league game before moving on to the semifinal.

But featuring in its penultimate game before the much-awaited Kolkata derby against ATK Mohun Bagan, East Bengal boosted its confidence as it rode on a Naorem Mahesh Singh goal in the 52nd minute to pull off its sixth win this season.

Cleiton Sliva - the top scorer in the league - delivered a cross for Naorem from the right and the latter, after a quick turn, found the back of the net.

Though the hosts had few opportunities to equalise, things did not go their way.

Having already bagged the Shield, the Islanders wanted to make the evening memorable for their home fans before the playoffs. But it ended in heartbreak. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL

In the absence of Greg Stewart - Mumbai City’s primary attacking midfielder - MCFC failed to open the goal-mouth despite playing an attacking brand of football and creating enough opportunities.

Minutes before half-time, Ayush Chikkara set up Lallianzula Chhangte with a cross but East Bengal goalie Kamaljit Singh saved it. And as EBFC moved ahead early on in the second half, Mumbai City FC did create a few opportunities, but none of it went its way.

In the 62nd minute, Rowllin Borges came up with a corner and Halen Nongtdu put an acrobatic effort to strike on target, but Kamaljit refused to be beaten.

The result: Mumbai City FC 0 lost to East Bengal FC 1 (Naorem Mahesh Singh 52’)

