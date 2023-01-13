ISL 2022-23: Ritwik, Sawyer on the scoresheet as Jamshedpur grabs comeback win against East Bengal

Jamshedpur FC recovered from a 1-0 deficit to stun the home favourite East Bengal FC 2-1 in match 72 of the Indian Super League (ISL) played at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday.

East Bengal opened the scoring as Brazilian striker Cleiton Silva scored in the first-half, while Jamshedpur struck through substitute Harry Sawyer and Ritwik Das in the second half to turn the match in its favour.

It was the second win for Jamshedpur FC in 14 matches as it tallied nine points to continue in the 10th spot, while East Bengal remained a spot higher with 12 points from 13 games.

East Bengal headed into the break with a lone goal lead, which came from a nicely coordinated counter-attack in the 12th minute off Cleiton Silva. East Bengal dictated terms for the greater part of the opening session as Jamshedpur struggled to find its rhythm in the attacking third. There was nothing much happening in the striking zone on either end in the first half, as the quality of finishing left a lot to be desired.

Jamshedpur was a reformed side after the break as head coach Aidy Boothroyd decided to alter the team’s attack bringing in three changes and introducing his new attacking combination in Australian striker Harry Sawyer and Ishan Pandita.

Jamshedpur started building up midway through the second half and found the equaliser in the 61st minute when Sawyer struck after Pandita’s first attempt was blocked by East Bengal goalkeeper Suvam Sen. Jamshedpur continued with the momentum and found the winner off Ritwik in the 85th minute.