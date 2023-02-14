ISL 2022-23: Which teams can make it to playoffs in the Indian Super League? Qualification scenarios explained

The Indian Super League 2022-23 season is almost in its last two rounds and Mumbai City FC has already won the League Winners Shield.

While Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC are set for the semifinals, the next five teams are in contention for the remaining four playoff spots. Kerala Blasters – the team third in the ISL table – is the only other team with more than 30 points in the league and is in pole position to qualify next.

ISL Points table:

Position Team Name Played Win Draw Loss GD Points 1 Mumbai City FC 18 14 4 0 35 46 2 Hyderabad FC 17 11 3 3 19 36 3 Kerala Blasters 18 10 1 7 2 31 4 ATK Mohun Bagan 17 8 4 5 5 28 5 Bengaluru FC 18 9 1 8 1 28 6 FC Goa 18 8 3 7 4 27 7 Odisha FC 18 8 3 7 -2 27 8 Chennaiyin FC 18 5 6 7 -3 21 9 East Bengal FC 18 5 1 12 -15 16 9 Jamshedpur FC 18 3 4 11 -14 13 11 NorthEast United FC 18 1 2 15 -32 5

Ranking criteria in the ISL:

The final position of the Club in the league table (when all Clubs have played all their League Matches) is determined in this order:

1. Most number of points obtained in all league matches

2. If two or more Clubs are equal on the basis of the above criteria, their place shall be determined as follows:

⦿ Most number of points obtained in the league Matches between the clubs concerned

Sportstar analyses the qualification scenarios for the five teams namely, KBFC, ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC, FC Goa and Odisha FC.

Kerala Blasters (Pos: 3, Pts: 31, Next fixtures: ATKMB, HFC)

Kerala Blasters is in the driving seat for qualification, but has a very slim chance to miss out on the top six.

If it wins at least one of its next matches or draws both games, it should be enough for KBFC to seal a spot in the playoffs. Even if it draws one match and loses the other, a spot in the playoffs could be clinched for last year’s finalists.

If it loses both games, the results of FCG, BFC and OFC will decide the Blasters’ fate for a playoff spot. Any team with 31 or more points will then compare with KBFC and in case of equal points (31), the head-to-head, followed by H2H goal difference will finalise the top six. (refer to the ranking criteria)

ATK Mohun Bagan (Pos: 4, Pts: 28, Next Fixtures: HFC, KBFC, EBFC)

A minimum of four points from three games will be necessary for ATK Mohun Bagan to qualify, which means at least one win and a draw are needed from the remaining matches.

Juan Ferrando has three matches to secure qualification and will look to capitalise on the opportunity sooner than later. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL

If it wins one match and loses the other two games, then it will have to wait for the results from other teams. It will have a favourable fate if the win comes against Kerala Blasters.

In that case, a loss in the other two matches will see it rely on head-to-head records to ascertain its fate for playoff qualification. (refer to the ranking criteria)

Bengaluru FC (Pos: 5, Pts: 28, Next Fixtures: MCFC, FCG)

The Blues will need four points to cement its spot in the playoffs, i.e. one win and one draw in the remaining two matches. If Bengaluru beats FC Goa, it will qualify despite earning just three points.

If BFC beats MCFC and loses to FC Goa, then its qualification will depend on the h2h records and the results of other teams to decide its spot in the top six.

FC Goa (Pos: 6, Pts: 27, Next fixtures: CFC, BFC)

If FC Goa wins both of its next games, it is assured of a playoff berth as Bengaluru FC can then reach only a maximum of 31.

If Goa and Odisha end up in the same point (equal number of draws from the next two games) the Gaurs will go through thanks to its better head-to-head records. (refer to the ranking criteria)

Odisha FC (Pos: 7, Pts: 27, Next fixtures: NEUFC, JFC)

The Juggernauts will need two wins to confirm spot in the playoffs.

This means Josep Gombau’s side will look for two wins in two games against the lowest-ranked teams in the league this season. If it slips, it will still have to get a win and a draw in the two matches (4 points) to stay in contention.

Odisha will be hoping to see its highest goal scorer Diego Mauricio continue scoring as it looks to secure qualification in ISL 2022-23. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL

Then, head-to-head records (results and then goal difference) will come into play, with Bengaluru and Goa having a +3 and +6 reverse on the club from the east. (refer to the ranking criteria)