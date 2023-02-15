BFC 0-0 MCFC Live Score, ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru hosts League Shield winner Mumbai City, goalless at half-time

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Indian Super League match between BFC and MCFC, being played in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Confirmed lineups: Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Sandhu (GK), Prabir Das, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Sandesh Jhingan, Roshan Naorem, Javier Hernandez, Bruno Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Siva Narayanan, Sunil Chhetri (C). Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Sanjeev Stalin, Mourtada Fall (C), Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Jorge Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart, Bipin Singh.

MATCH PREVIEW

Sitting just a solitary point ahead of its main playoff qualification rival, Bengaluru FC will have to notch all three points in its next Indian Super League game against Mumbai City FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday to consolidate its position in fifth place.

This will be a tall order even for the Blues, the closest in terms of recent form with newly crowned League Shield Winner. The visitor is two unbeaten games away from becoming the first ISL team to go unbeaten in the league stage.

Morale is high for a Bengaluru FC side that extended its winning streak in the ISL to six games this past weekend, its longest-ever streak. A much-needed victory against arch-rival Kerala Blasters FC handed the Blues the bragging rights and lofted them back up into the playoff spots.

On the flipside, Bengaluru FC was dealt blows during that win as Parag Shrivas and Roy Krishna picked up their fourth bookings of the season and will be suspended on Wednesday.

- ANI