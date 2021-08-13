ISL: Chennaiyin FC ropes in young defender Davinder Singh

Two-time ISL champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) has signed Indian defender Davinder Singh on a one-year deal ahead of the upcoming season.

The 25-year old Indian international missed the last three editions with a knee injury suffered ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.

"With Indian players taking up more and more responsibility, we are delighted to further strengthen our defensive department with a prospect such as Davinder,” CFC co-owner Vita Dani was quoted as saying on Friday.

Davinder's performance for India’s U-23 team at the 2018 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers had impressed former national coach Stephen Constantine.

The former Punjab University defender earned his senior team debut at the 2018 South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship and has made three international appearances for The Blue Tigers so far.

"I am very excited to be working with head coach Bosko and my new teammates, some of who I have known for years.

"I have always given my 100 per cent, and this season, I am even more determined to bring success back to Chennaiyin FC, and my ambition is to make my way back to representing the Indian national team again. I believe this will happen,” the Patiala-born footballer said.