ISL final, Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) and ATK Mohun Bagan (MCFC) will face each other in the Indian Super League (ISL) final at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Saturday.

ATKMB comes into this contest on the back of a 2-1 win over NorthEast United FC in the second leg of the semifinal. Onthe other hand, Mumbai City prevailed over FC Goa in a thrilling penalty shootout to make its first final.

Mumbai City beat ATKMB twice this season 1-0 and 2-0, during the league stages to finish top of the table and win the ISL Shield.

Mumbai City will miss the services of left back Mandar Rao Dessai due to suspension. ATKMB has a full compliment of players to pick from.

Here's how the two teams could line-up:

Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Amrinder Singh; Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy; Rowllin Borges, Ahmed Jahouh; Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh; Bartholomew Ogbeche

ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI (3-5-2)

Arindam Bhattacharja; Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri; Manvir Singh, Carl McHugh, Javier Hernandez, Lenny Rodrigues, Subhasish Bose; Roy Krishna, David Williams

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC combined XI. Captaincy pick: Roy Krishna (ATKMB), Vice-captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche (MCFC)

Amrinder Singh (MCFC), Amey Ranawade (MCFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB), Subhaish Bose (ATKMB), Rowllin Borges (MCFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Manvir Singh (ATKMB), David Williams (ATKMB), Roy Krishna (ATKMB), Bartholomew Ogbeche (MCFC)