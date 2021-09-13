Home ISL News ISL 2021-22 fixtures: Full ISL schedule and match timings for January 2022 Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa will renew their rivalry in January when the two sides clash in the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on January 8. Team Sportstar 13 September, 2021 15:59 IST Chennaiyin FC's Rafael Crivellaro scored a stunning goal directly from a corner kick against FC Goa during their Indian Super League group stage game last season. - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 13 September, 2021 15:59 IST Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa will renew their rivalry in January when the two sides clash in the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on January 8.The first 11 rounds of fixtures for the ISL 2021-22 season were announced on Monday. All weekday matches will begin at the usual time slot of 7:30pm, however, on Saturdays with double headers, the first game will be played at 7:30pm (was 5:30pm last season) and the second one will be held at 9:30pm (was 7:30pm last season).RELATED| ISL 2021-22 fixtures: Full ISL schedule and match timings for November The remainder of the ISL 2020-21 fixtures will be announced in December 2021. Much like last season, all the 115 games will be played across Goa's three stadiums in a bio bubble this season too.Full list of ISL 2021-22 fixtures in January 2022 -Match NumberDateFixtureTimings (IST)Venue46January 02, 2022Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa7:30 pmTilak Maidan Stadium47January 02, 2022Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC9:30 pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim48January 03, 2022Odisha FC vs Mumbai City Fc7:30 pmTilak Maidan Stadium49January 04, 2022Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal7:30 pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim50January 05, 2022ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC7:30 pmNehru Stadium, Fatorda51January 06, 2022Jamshedpur FC vs Northeast United FC7:30 pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim52January 07, 2022SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC7:30 pmTilak Maidan Stadium53January 08, 2022ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC7:30 pmNehru Stadium, Fatorda54January 08, 2022FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC9:30 pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim55January 09, 2022Kerala Blasters Fc vs Hyderabad FC7:30 pmTilak Maidan Stadium Visit our ISL 2020-21 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :