ISL 2021-22 fixtures: Full ISL schedule and match timings for January 2022

Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa will renew their rivalry in January when the two sides clash in the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on January 8.

The first 11 rounds of fixtures for the ISL 2021-22 season were announced on Monday. All weekday matches will begin at the usual time slot of 7:30pm, however, on Saturdays with double headers, the first game will be played at 7:30pm (was 5:30pm last season) and the second one will be held at 9:30pm (was 7:30pm last season).

RELATED| ISL 2021-22 fixtures: Full ISL schedule and match timings for November

The remainder of the ISL 2020-21 fixtures will be announced in December 2021. Much like last season, all the 115 games will be played across Goa's three stadiums in a bio bubble this season too.

Full list of ISL 2021-22 fixtures in January 2022 -