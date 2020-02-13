ISL LIVE: Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC.

13' Sahil makes a makes a fantastic run to the Jamshedpur box but can't find the right pass. And immediate on the counter attack, Grande can't find the pass either. End-to-end stuff but not as exciting as it sounds.

7' Both teams are barely putting together five passes before losing possession. Both have scored very few goals this season but their defences have been pretty porous, which keeps us optimistic about seeing goals tonight.

4' Off the post! Marcelinho delivers a delicious corner and Adil Khan gets to the end of it but it bounces off the post. THe camera pans to Igor Stimac and the Indian national team coach is busy making notes.

3' A defensive header drops to Liston Colaco on the right wing and his low pass into the box is cleared out for a corner.

1' Jamshedpur FC, in its all red kit, gets the match underway.

— Hyderabad FC has won the toss and will attack from left to right in the first half. Less than a minute to kickoff.

— Jamshedpur FC took all three points in the first-ever meeting between the two clubs earlier this season. Will it complete the double tonight or will Hyderabad FC exact revenge? The game starts off in fifteen minutes.

— TEAM NEWS

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Sahil Panwar, Matthew Kilgallon, Souvik Chakrabarti, Adil Khan, Nestor Jesus Benitez, Marko Stankovic, Nikhil Poojary, Marcelo Pereira (C), Liston Colaco, Bobo

Jamshedpur FC: Rafique Ali (GK), Joyner Lourenco, Karan Amin, Aitor Monroy, Mobashir Rahman, Memo Moura (C), CK Vineeth, Noe Acosta, Sumeet Passi, David Grande, Sergio Castel

— Since that win for the Red Miners, a lot has changed for both teams. Jamshedpur FC is almost out of the running for a play-off spot while Hyderabad FC sacked Phil Brown a few weeks go, with Albert Roca taking over from next season.

REVERSE FIXTURE | Earlier in the season, Jamshedpur FC sealed a comfortable win over Hyderabad FC on its home turf. Click here to read the report of that game. And click here to check out the highlights of that game.

MATCH PREVIEW | Languishing at the bottom of the Indian Super League table in its debut season, Hyderabad hosts seventh-placed Jamshedpur in its last home fixture of the season.

When and where to watch?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar app and broadcast on Star Sports network from 7.30 pm onwards.