ISL: Amrinder Singh extends Odisha FC stay until 2026

Odisha FC has extended the contract of goalkeeper Amrinder Singh in a deal which will keep him at the club until 2026.

The announcement comes after a successful season for OFC in the Indian Super League (ISL) and becoming the Super Cup champions. Amrinder played a massive part in the club winning its first silverware and was awarded the ‘Goalkeeper of the Tournament’.

Amrinder’s performances were also recognised in the Hero Tri-Nation Tournament, where he was awarded the ‘Best Goalkeeper’ along with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

The 29-year-old shot-stopper has consistently performed for the club, making 21 appearances this ISL season with a save percentage of 62%, 112 catches, passing accuracy of 61%, and is the only goalkeeper to have an assist.

With Amrinder’s presence, Odisha will be looking to achieve more success next season and make a mark in the upcoming AFC Cup.

The club management expressed its delight at the announcement and said: “Amrinder has really dedicated himself to achieving the objectives set by the club. The biggest example is winning the Super Cup and securing a spot in the AFC Cup. We are all looking forward to continuing working with him to ensure he can fulfill his ambitions here at Odisha FC in the upcoming years”.