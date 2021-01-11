ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC ropes in Manuel Lanzarote

Chennaiyin FC has signed Spanish midfielder Manuel Lanzarote for the remainder of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) season, the club announced on Monday.

Lanzarote has been roped in as a replacement for club captain Rafael Crivellaro, who has been ruled out until the end of ISL 2020-21 due to an ankle injury.

The 36-year-old former FC Barcelona graduate will arrive in Goa immediately and undergo the mandatory quarantine procedure before joining the squad.

The Spaniard has previously played for FC Goa and ATK in the ISL, racking up 18 goals and eight assists in 33 appearances so far. He last played for CE Sabadell FC and UC Sant Andreu, helping the former win promotion to the Spanish second tier in 2019-20.

Talking about his move to Chennaiyin, he said, "I am very happy and proud of the opportunity to play for a club that has won the ISL twice. Although it will be a very short stage, I hope to contribute with my experience and be able to help my teammates to achieve our goal," said the Spaniard on joining the two-time ISL champions.

Chennaiyin head coach Csaba Laszlo said, "Lanza (Manuel Lanzarote) is a seasoned professional with experience of playing in India. We hope to have him involved at the earliest and remain in the mix to push for the play-offs at that stage. Albeit for a short period, we welcome him to the club and look forward to working together in achieving our objectives."

Chennaiyin, placed eighth, will next be in action when it takes on Odisha FC on Wednesday.