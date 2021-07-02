ISL: Chennaiyin FC signs Salam Ranjan Singh

Chennaiyin FC has roped in centre back Salam Ranjan Singh ahead of the next edition of the Indian Super League (ISL). The 25-year-old defender Chennaiyin FC on a multi-year deal, following a stint at ATK Mohun Bagan in the previous campaign.

"It feels amazing to join Chennaiyin FC. My aim is to help the club achieve its goals while garnering as much playing time as possible. Through my hard work and dedication, I hope to establish my place in the squad, and give my very best for the club and our supporters. My hunger to perform has never been greater, and I have been focusing on my fitness and self analysis so as to become a better player and a better professional," said Salam after completing the move to Chennaiyin FC.

Commenting on the new signing, Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani said: "Salam is an Indian talent with huge potential. We are positive he will grow and improve by leaps and bounds at Chennaiyin FC. He will be a quality addition to our squad in central defence. We are really excited to see him in action."

A product of the Pune FC academy, Salam won back-to-back youth league titles before being promoted to the senior team in 2013-14, as he featured in the I-League and AFC Cup. He then joined Bengaluru FC, with whom he won the I-League and Federation Cup trophies.

The 6'1" defender then had a brief stint with NorthEast United, followed by two years at East Bengal. Salam earned a call up to the national team in 2017, having been picked prior at the youth level. and has 11 senior caps so far. Salam was an integral part of the ATK side that won the ISL title in 2019-20.