Home ISL News ISL 2020-21 news, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation ISL 2020-21: Ahead of the match between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL), we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations. Team Sportstar 13 February, 2021 17:01 IST FC Goa's Jorge Ortiz and Chennaiyin FC's Enes Sipovic. - ISL Team Sportstar 13 February, 2021 17:01 IST Chennaiyin FC will look for a rare win in its otherwise disappointing campaign when it takes on FC Goa in Saturday's Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) clash at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.Chennaiyin is currently winless in six matches and is all but out of the play-off race. The side has been abysmal in front of goal, managing only 11 from 17 games, and lost to Jamshedpur FC in its last game.MATCH PREVIEW| ISL 2020-21 Preview: Chennaiyin FC takes on FC Goa in must-win encounter FC Goa, placed fourth on the table will look to maximise its chances of making it to the play-offs. The Gaurs are unbeaten in nine matches and have drawn their last give games. In fact, FC Goa's last loss came at the hands of Chennaiyin FC.Here's how we think the two side's could line up on Saturday.Chennaiyin FC predicted XIVishal Kaith, Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Memo Moura, Anirudh Thapa, Manuel Lanzarote, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves.FC Goa predicted XIDheeraj Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Adil Khan , Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Princeton Rebello, Alberto Noguera, Alexander Jesuraj, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Anuglo. Podcast - The latest episode of The Full Time Show features the Robbie Fowler interview with our reporters Shyam Vasudevan and Amitabha Das Sharma. We also take a deep dive into his controversy-courting maiden ISL coaching sojourn and his season with SC East Bengal. Fantasy picksWe have also got you covered for your fantasy CFC-FCG XI.Captaincy pick: Igor AnguloVishal Kaith (CFC), Seriton Fernandes (FCG), Ivan Gonzalez (FCG), Adil Khan (FCG), Jerry Lalrinzuala (CFC), Manuel Lanzarote (CFC), Alberto Noguera (FCG), Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Alexander Jesuraj (FCG), Jorge Ortiz (FCG), Igor Anuglo (FCG).ISL 2020-21 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos