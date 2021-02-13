ISL 2020-21 news, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation

Chennaiyin FC will look for a rare win in its otherwise disappointing campaign when it takes on FC Goa in Saturday's Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) clash at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Chennaiyin is currently winless in six matches and is all but out of the play-off race. The side has been abysmal in front of goal, managing only 11 from 17 games, and lost to Jamshedpur FC in its last game.

MATCH PREVIEW| ISL 2020-21 Preview: Chennaiyin FC takes on FC Goa in must-win encounter

FC Goa, placed fourth on the table will look to maximise its chances of making it to the play-offs. The Gaurs are unbeaten in nine matches and have drawn their last give games. In fact, FC Goa's last loss came at the hands of Chennaiyin FC.

Here's how we think the two side's could line up on Saturday.

Chennaiyin FC predicted XI

Vishal Kaith, Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Memo Moura, Anirudh Thapa, Manuel Lanzarote, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves.

FC Goa predicted XI

Dheeraj Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Adil Khan , Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Princeton Rebello, Alberto Noguera, Alexander Jesuraj, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Anuglo.

Podcast - The latest episode of The Full Time Show features the Robbie Fowler interview with our reporters Shyam Vasudevan and Amitabha Das Sharma. We also take a deep dive into his controversy-courting maiden ISL coaching sojourn and his season with SC East Bengal.

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy CFC-FCG XI.

Captaincy pick: Igor Angulo

Vishal Kaith (CFC), Seriton Fernandes (FCG), Ivan Gonzalez (FCG), Adil Khan (FCG), Jerry Lalrinzuala (CFC), Manuel Lanzarote (CFC), Alberto Noguera (FCG), Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Alexander Jesuraj (FCG), Jorge Ortiz (FCG), Igor Anuglo (FCG).