ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

ATK MB vs OFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC.

07 December, 2020 03:40 IST
07 December, 2020 03:40 IST

Jamshedpur FC (JFC) will take on ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in match 20 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa on December 7, Monday.

The "Red Mariners" are featuring in their fourth season, while the newly-formed ATK Mohun Bagan unit is playing its first season.

The two-time ISL champion ATK, who has merged with the two-time I-League champion Mohun Bagan, has the second-most wins in ISL history with 41 victories from its 107 matches - a success rate of 38.3 per cent.

FOLLOW | ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC LIVE Score updates

Overall Head To Head -  ATK- OFC (Total: 6 | Wins - JFC: 1, ATK: 3 , Draws: 2)

Jamshedpur and erstwhile ATK have met in the ISL six times with the latter holding the edge over Jamshedpur with three wins. JFC has won one game while the other two ended in a draw.

First meeting (JFC-ATK)

The first ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 1, 2017 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. The match ended in a 0-0 draw despite witnessing a total of 16 shots between the two side. Both sides registered eight attempts each on goal. Visitor ATK also enjoyed the lion's share of the ball with 58 per cent possession.

Recent Head-to-Head form - ATK-JFC

JFC vs ATK: 0-3

ATK vs JFC: 3-1

ATK vs JFC: 2-1

JFC vs ATK: 1-1

ATK vs JFC: 0-1

Listen | Check out our analysis of matchweek 2 of the Indian Super League on our football special podcast, The Full Time Show.

 


2019 Recap

Top 3 goalscorers: JFC

Sergio Castel - 9

Noe Acosta - 3

Piti - 1

Top 3 goalscorers: ATK

Roy Krishna - 15

David Williams - 7

Edu Garcia - 6

Top 3 goalscorers: Mohun Bagan (I-League)

Papa Diawara - 10

Francisco Gonzalez Munoz - 10

Joseba Beitia - 3

Clean sheets:

JFC: 2

ATK: 5

Mohun Bagan (I-League): 8

ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.
