ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC 2 - 3 Kerala Blasters FC - Talking Points

Kibu Vicuna-managed Kerala Blasters FC defeated Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur FC 3-2 in a 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) outing at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama on Sunday, despite being reduced to 10 men after full-back Lalruatthara was sent off in the 67th minute.

Here are a few important talking points from match 54 of ISL season seven.

1) MURRAY AND VALSKIS COME GOOD

Jordan Murray (KBFC) and Nerijus Valskis (JFC) scored a brace each during the game and they were constant threats up front. The latter even became the first player to score directly from a free-kick in ISL 2020-21.

Murray's double was the turning point for the Blasters who took a 3-1 lead in the 82nd minute. Moments later, Valskis pulled one back for Jamshedpur, and the strikers ended the game as their respective team's best player.

2) REHENESH HAS A DAY TO FORGET

Lalruatthara's red card made Vicuna furious on the sidelines but the Kerala gaffer got a few surprise gifts in the second half from JFC goalkeeper Rehenesh TP, who committed a few costly mistakes in the match.

Rehenesh's delay while coming off his line during Costa Nhamoinesu's opener, his weak save leading up to the next one and his failure to collect the ball cleanly during Murray's final goal would have frustrated his boss Coyle.

3) PEREYRA WORKS HIS MAGIC

Facundo Pereyra played a part in all three of KBFC's goals on the night. It was his free-kick that helped Nhamoinesu get his name on the scoresheet. He kept troubling the JFC defence throughout the first half.

In the final 45 minutes, it was once again Pereyra's shot that was diverted towards Murray, giving their side the 2-1 lead. Last but not the least, it was Pereyra's through-ball that Rehenesh failed to collect during the last goal.