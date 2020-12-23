ISL 2020, JFC vs FCG Live Score: Monroy back from suspension for Jamshedpur, Ortiz starts for Goa

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's ISL 2020-21 blog of the clash between Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa.

- FC Goa has conceded the first goal in five out of its seven matches, drawing twice and losing thrice in those games.

- Both the matches that FC Goa scored first have seen the other side win the game.

- 6.30 pm: Line-ups are out!

Jamshedpur XI: TP Rehenesh; Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Aitor Monroy, Alexander Lima; Isaac Vanmalsawma, Aniket Jadhav, Jackichand Singh; Nerijus Valskis

Goa XI: Mohammad Nawaz; Saviour Gama, Ivan Gonzalez, Edu Bedia, Seriton Fernandes; Alexander Romario, Brandon Fernandes, James Donachie, Princenton Rebello; Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo.

- Have you been a keen follower of the ISL 2020-21 season? Test your knowledge with our Quiz

From quickest brace to saving grace - Sportstar ISL Quiz

- FC Goa will look to move above Jamshedpur with a win today. Here's how the current standings look like:

Position Clubs MP W D L GF GA GD Points 1. Mumbai City FC 7 5 1 1 11 3 8 16 2. ATK Mohun Bagan 7 5 1 1 8 3 5 16 3. Bengaluru FC 7 3 3 1 11 8 3 12 4. NorthEast United FC 8 2 5 1 10 8 2 11 5. Jamshedpur FC 7 2 4 1 8 7 1 10 6. Hyderabad FC 6 2 3 1 6 6 0 9 7. FC Goa 7 2 2 3 8 8 0 8 8. Chennaiyin FC 6 2 2 2 5 5 0 8 9. Kerala Blasters FC 6 0 3 3 6 11 -5 3 10. Odisha FC 7 0 2 5 5 11 -6 2 11. SC East Bengal 6 0 2 4 3 11 -8 2

--

Here's the match Preview:

An upbeat Jamshedpur FC (JFC) will take on FC Goa, struggling after losing two in a row, in the Indian Super League match at the Tilak Maidan on Wednesday.

JFC drew against a solid Mumbai City FC team despite being a player down from early in the first half. The 1-0 win over NorthEast United FC further added to its confidence.

With 10 points in seven matches, JFC has remained undefeated in six straight matches.

Head coach Owen Coyle appeared confident at the pre-match press conference. “The boys are doing well. They apply themselves during every training session. I have a wonderful group of players to work with – very professional, disciplined and motivated. We want to continue with our good run of form along with being unbeaten for as long as possible. But equally, we always want to win the match that's in front of us and win three points,” he said.

Goa has just two victories (three losses and two draws) and is very keen to get back to winning ways. Head coach Juan Ferrando said the players are ready after the short break. “We were not ready for Chennaiyin FC. Now we had three days of rest. We are ready,” said the 39-year-old Spaniard.

The return of midfielder Aitor Monroy, after serving suspension, has made Coyle quite happy. “He's (Monroy) a wonderfully gifted player, very professional, sets a great example for the younger players. So when you have that kind of a player available to you, it always helps the team,” said the 54-year-old Scot, who revealed that defender Joyner Lourenco is fit. “It is a great boost for us.”

--

Follow Sportstar's full coverage (Latest news, Interviews, Features, Points table, Quiz, Videos) of ISL 2020-21 here. Click here

Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 4 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show.



The Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) marks the return of major league competition in India after the nationwide lockdown to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak was first imposed in March.

The seventh edition of the ISL got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa on November 20.

ISL 2020-21 points table

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following the inclusion of SC East Bengal, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.