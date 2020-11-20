ISL News KBFC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League Live Updates: Kerala Blasters faces ATK Mohun Bagan ATKMB vs KBFC, ISL 2020 Live Streaming: Get the Indian Super League live score updates between Kerala Blasters FC and ATK Mohun Bagan at GMC Stadium Bambolim. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 20 November, 2020 18:13 IST Kerala Blasters' Sahal Abdul Samad and ATK Mohun Bagan's Sandesh Jhingan. - Twitter @KeralaBlasters/indiansuperleague.com Team Sportstar Last Updated: 20 November, 2020 18:13 IST Welcome to Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) LIVE blog for the match between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Bambolim Stadium, Goa. A familiar face for the Blasters fans turns up on an opening day fixture but in different colours... ISL/Sportzpics 6 pm: So what exactly happened to ATK and Mohun Bagan from last season season at the end of the merger? What colours will the new entity don for the new season? And what of the players from both clubs? Is ATK Mohun Bagan a stronger outfit than last season's ATK and Mohun Bagan, respectively? All your questions are answered in this detailed season preview of the Mariners - READ A big preview for the biggest season yet. Our reporters have their say on whether ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters are among their picks for the ISL title. Listen to our 'Full Time Show' Podcast for the 2020-21 season. The Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) will mark the return of major league competition in India after the nationwide lockdown to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak was first imposed in March.The seventh edition of the ISL gets underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa from November 20.The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a double round-robin format across three venues. Following SC East Bengal's inclusion, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.Kerala Blasters predicted XI (4-3-3)Abino Gomes; Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro; Sahal Abdul Samad, Sergio Cidoncha, Vicente Gomez; Facundu Pereyra, Gary Hooper, Rahul KPATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI (3-5-2)Arindam Bhattacharyya; Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Pritam Kotal; Prabir Das, Michael Regin, Javi Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Michael Soosairaj; Roy Krishna, David WilliamsWe have got you covered for your fantasy Blasters-ATK Mohun Bagan XI. Captaincy pick: Roy KrishnaCombined Blasters-ATKMB XIArindam Bhattacharyya; Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro; Rahul KP, Carl McHugh, Javi Hernandez, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy KrishnaISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.