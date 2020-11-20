KBFC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League Live Updates: Kerala Blasters faces ATK Mohun Bagan

Welcome to Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) LIVE blog for the match between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Bambolim Stadium, Goa.

A familiar face for the Blasters fans turns up on an opening day fixture but in different colours... ISL/Sportzpics

6 pm: So what exactly happened to ATK and Mohun Bagan from last season season at the end of the merger? What colours will the new entity don for the new season? And what of the players from both clubs? Is ATK Mohun Bagan a stronger outfit than last season's ATK and Mohun Bagan, respectively? All your questions are answered in this detailed season preview of the Mariners - READ

The Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) will mark the return of major league competition in India after the nationwide lockdown to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak was first imposed in March.

The seventh edition of the ISL gets underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa from November 20.

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a double round-robin format across three venues. Following SC East Bengal's inclusion, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.

Kerala Blasters predicted XI (4-3-3)

Abino Gomes; Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro; Sahal Abdul Samad, Sergio Cidoncha, Vicente Gomez; Facundu Pereyra, Gary Hooper, Rahul KP

ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI (3-5-2)

Arindam Bhattacharyya; Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Pritam Kotal; Prabir Das, Michael Regin, Javi Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Michael Soosairaj; Roy Krishna, David Williams

We have got you covered for your fantasy Blasters-ATK Mohun Bagan XI. Captaincy pick: Roy Krishna

Combined Blasters-ATKMB XI

Arindam Bhattacharyya; Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro; Rahul KP, Carl McHugh, Javi Hernandez, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna