ATK Mohun Bagan's Roy Krishna scores first goal of ISL 2020-21

ATK Mohun Bagan striker Roy Krishna, who scored 15 goals last season, picked up from where he left off by scoring the opening goal of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) against Kerala Blasters FC at the GMC Stadium in Goa on Friday.

The Fijian star, who missed the ISL 2019-20 golden boot by a whisker, also scored the first goal for the new club -- ATKMB.

He made the most of a defensive lapse to put his side ahead 1-0 in the 67th minute. Krishna latched on to a loose ball after an uncontrolled clearance from Sergio Cidoncha and took a touch before drilling the ball home past KBFC goalkeeper Albino Gomes.

After becoming the first goal-scorer for ATK Mohun Bagan, Krishna said,"It feels good but I can't take all the credit. It must go to the defenders. We had a game plan and it worked. Credit to the coach. Yes, I am [excited for the Kolkata derby].. it's up to the coach on who is going to play. It will be a good week."

ATK Mohun Bagan held on to the lead to begin its ISL 2020-21 campaign on a winning note.