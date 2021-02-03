Home ISL News ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for KBFC vs MCFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC. Team Sportstar 03 February, 2021 08:54 IST Table-topper Mumbai City FC takes on ninth-placed Kerala Blasters on Wednesday. - Sportzpics Team Sportstar 03 February, 2021 08:54 IST Kerala Blasters (KBFC) will take on Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in match 81 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa on Wednesday.Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 13 | Wins - KBFC: 2, MCFC: 5; Draws: 6)Mumbai has dominated the fixture with five wins against Blasters.Last meeting (MCFC 2-0 KBFC)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on January 2, 2021 at the GMC Stadium in Goa. Despite the numbers highlighting a stiff contest in terms of the chances created, the Islanders quelled the Kerala attack within the first 15 minutes. An early penalty conversion from Adam le Fondre and a follow-up goal from Hugo Boumous meant an uphill task for Kerala. Mumbai maintained the 2-0 lead to snatch the three points.Current Position in Table:MCFC: The Islanders are on top of the table with 30 points from 14 matches with nine wins and three wins and two losses.KBFC: KBFC is languishing in the middle bottom-half of the table on the 9th position in the table. It has three wins from 15 matches and has six draws and losses apiece to its tally. Form Guide:MCFC (LDWDW)- Sergio Lobera’s men have had a mixed bag of results lately with two wins and a couple of draws before a 1-2 loss to NorthEast United FC in its previous match.KBFC (LDDWD)- Blasters who are languishing at the bottom-half, have just one win in its last five games. Blasters went down staggeringly in its previous game to ATK Mohun Bagan in a 2-3 loss.STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored (this season):Mumbai City FC: 20Kerala Blasters FC: 19Top scorers 2020/21MCFC:7- Adam le Fondre5 - Bartholomew OgbecheKBFC:6 - Jordan Murray3 - Rahul KPTop-rated player- MCFC:Mourtada Fall - 7.74Matches13Minutes Played1127Goals/Assists2/0Passing Accuracy84.43Interceptions19Average passes/game47.92 Top-rated player- KBFC:Vicente Gomez - 7.12Matches14Minutes Played1256Goals/Assists1/1Passing Accuracy77.47Interceptions17Average passes/game49.71 Clean sheets 2020/21:MCFC: 8KBFC: 3 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos