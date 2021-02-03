ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

Kerala Blasters (KBFC) will take on Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in match 81 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa on Wednesday.

Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 13 | Wins - KBFC: 2, MCFC: 5; Draws: 6)

Mumbai has dominated the fixture with five wins against Blasters.

Last meeting (MCFC 2-0 KBFC)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on January 2, 2021 at the GMC Stadium in Goa. Despite the numbers highlighting a stiff contest in terms of the chances created, the Islanders quelled the Kerala attack within the first 15 minutes. An early penalty conversion from Adam le Fondre and a follow-up goal from Hugo Boumous meant an uphill task for Kerala. Mumbai maintained the 2-0 lead to snatch the three points.

Current Position in Table:

MCFC: The Islanders are on top of the table with 30 points from 14 matches with nine wins and three wins and two losses.

KBFC: KBFC is languishing in the middle bottom-half of the table on the 9th position in the table. It has three wins from 15 matches and has six draws and losses apiece to its tally.

Form Guide:

MCFC (LDWDW)- Sergio Lobera’s men have had a mixed bag of results lately with two wins and a couple of draws before a 1-2 loss to NorthEast United FC in its previous match.

KBFC (LDDWD)- Blasters who are languishing at the bottom-half, have just one win in its last five games. Blasters went down staggeringly in its previous game to ATK Mohun Bagan in a 2-3 loss.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored (this season):

Mumbai City FC: 20

Kerala Blasters FC: 19

Top scorers 2020/21

MCFC:

7- Adam le Fondre

5 - Bartholomew Ogbeche

KBFC:

6 - Jordan Murray

3 - Rahul KP

Top-rated player- MCFC:

Mourtada Fall - 7.74

Matches 13 Minutes Played 1127 Goals/Assists 2/0 Passing Accuracy 84.43 Interceptions 19 Average passes/game 47.92

Top-rated player- KBFC:

Vicente Gomez - 7.12

Matches 14 Minutes Played 1256 Goals/Assists 1/1 Passing Accuracy 77.47 Interceptions 17 Average passes/game 49.71

Clean sheets 2020/21:

MCFC: 8

KBFC: 3