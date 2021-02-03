ISL News

ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

KBFC vs MCFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC.

03 February, 2021 08:54 IST

Table-topper Mumbai City FC takes on ninth-placed Kerala Blasters on Wednesday.   -  Sportzpics

Kerala Blasters (KBFC) will take on Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in match 81 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa on Wednesday.

Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 13 | Wins - KBFC:  2, MCFC: 5; Draws: 6)

Mumbai has dominated the fixture with five wins against Blasters.

Last meeting (MCFC 2-0 KBFC)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on January 2, 2021 at the GMC Stadium in Goa. Despite the numbers highlighting a stiff contest in terms of the chances created, the Islanders quelled the Kerala attack within the first 15 minutes. An early penalty conversion from Adam le Fondre and a follow-up goal from Hugo Boumous meant an uphill task for Kerala. Mumbai maintained the 2-0 lead to snatch the three points.

Current Position in Table:

MCFC: The Islanders are on top of the table with 30 points from 14 matches with nine wins and three wins and two losses.

KBFC: KBFC is languishing in the middle bottom-half of the table on the 9th position in the table. It has three wins from 15 matches and has six draws and losses apiece to its tally.

Form Guide:

MCFC (LDWDW)- Sergio Lobera’s men have had a mixed bag of results lately with two wins and a couple of draws before a 1-2 loss to NorthEast United FC in its previous match.

KBFC (LDDWD)-  Blasters who are languishing at the bottom-half, have just one win in its last five games. Blasters went down staggeringly in its previous game to ATK Mohun Bagan in a 2-3 loss.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored (this season):

Mumbai City FC: 20

Kerala Blasters FC: 19

Top scorers 2020/21

MCFC:

7- Adam le Fondre

5 - Bartholomew Ogbeche

KBFC:

6 - Jordan Murray

3 - Rahul KP

Top-rated player- MCFC:

Mourtada Fall - 7.74

Matches13
Minutes Played1127
Goals/Assists2/0
Passing Accuracy84.43
Interceptions19
Average passes/game47.92

 

Top-rated player- KBFC:

Vicente Gomez - 7.12

Matches14
Minutes Played1256
Goals/Assists1/1
Passing Accuracy77.47
Interceptions17
Average passes/game49.71

 

Clean sheets 2020/21:

MCFC: 8

KBFC: 3

