ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) will take on FC Goa (FCG) in match 102 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium in Goa on Sunday.

Overall ISL Head-to-Head - (Total: 15 | Wins - KBFC: 3, CFC: 6; Draws: 6)

Chennayin has dominated the fixture with six wins.

Last meeting (CFC 0-0 KBFC)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on November 29, 2020, at the GMC Stadium in Goa. The match ended in a drab draw after a hard-fought contest where both sides missed out on a heap of scoring opportunities.

Current Position in Table:

KBFC: KBFC is 10th with 16 points from 18 matches. It has three wins, seven draws and eight losses to its name.

CFC: CFC is eighth with 19 points from as many matches. It has three wins, 10 draws and six losses.

Form Guide:

KBFC (LDLLD) - Under gruelling pressure, Kerala misfired with no wins in its last five matches. It heads into the match after another loss to Hyderabad FC.

CFC (DDLDL) - Chennaiyin’s inconsistent run has put it out of contention for the playoffs. It moves into the fixture after a 3-3 draw against NorthEast United FC.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored (this season):

Kerala Blasters FC: 22

Chennaiyin FC: 16

Top scorers 2020/21

KBFC:

7 - Jordan Murray

4 - Gary Hooper

3 - Rahul KP

CFC:

4 - Esmael Goncalves

4 - Lallianzuala Chhangte

2 - Anirudh Thapa

Top-rated player- KBFC

Vicente Gomez - 7.13

Matches 17 Minutes Played 1526 Goals/Assists 2/1 Passing Accuracy 75.95 Interceptions 22 Average Passes/Game 49.18

Top-rated player- CFC:

Lallianzuala Chhangte - 7.35

Matches 19 Minutes Played 1702 Goals/Assists 4/1 Passing Accuracy 60.33 Interceptions 16 Average Passes/Game 34.63

Clean sheets 2020/21:

KBFC: 3

CFC: 6