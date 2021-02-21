ISL News ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for KBFC vs CFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020-21 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC. Team Sportstar 21 February, 2021 08:36 IST Team Sportstar 21 February, 2021 08:36 IST Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) will take on FC Goa (FCG) in match 102 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium in Goa on Sunday.Overall ISL Head-to-Head - (Total: 15 | Wins - KBFC: 3, CFC: 6; Draws: 6)Chennayin has dominated the fixture with six wins.Last meeting (CFC 0-0 KBFC)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on November 29, 2020, at the GMC Stadium in Goa. The match ended in a drab draw after a hard-fought contest where both sides missed out on a heap of scoring opportunities.Current Position in Table:KBFC: KBFC is 10th with 16 points from 18 matches. It has three wins, seven draws and eight losses to its name.CFC: CFC is eighth with 19 points from as many matches. It has three wins, 10 draws and six losses.Form Guide:KBFC (LDLLD) - Under gruelling pressure, Kerala misfired with no wins in its last five matches. It heads into the match after another loss to Hyderabad FC.CFC (DDLDL) - Chennaiyin’s inconsistent run has put it out of contention for the playoffs. It moves into the fixture after a 3-3 draw against NorthEast United FC.STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored (this season):Kerala Blasters FC: 22Chennaiyin FC: 16Top scorers 2020/21KBFC:7 - Jordan Murray4 - Gary Hooper3 - Rahul KPCFC:4 - Esmael Goncalves4 - Lallianzuala Chhangte2 - Anirudh ThapaTop-rated player- KBFCVicente Gomez - 7.13Matches17Minutes Played1526Goals/Assists2/1Passing Accuracy75.95Interceptions22Average Passes/Game49.18 Top-rated player- CFC:Lallianzuala Chhangte - 7.35Matches19Minutes Played1702Goals/Assists4/1Passing Accuracy60.33Interceptions16Average Passes/Game34.63 Clean sheets 2020/21:KBFC: 3CFC: 6 ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennayin FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for