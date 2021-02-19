ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

Kolkata giant ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will take on arch-rival SC East Bengal (SCEB) in match 99 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Friday.

Overall ISL Head-to-Head - (Total: 1 | Wins - ATKMB: 1, SCEB: 0; Draws: 0)

ATK Mohun Bagan won the only previous meeting between the sides in the ISL.

Last meeting (SCEB 0-2 ATKMB)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on November 27, 2020 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.

Current Position in Table:

ATKMB: ATKMB is at the top of the table with 36 points from 17 games. It has 11 wins and three draws and losses apiece.

SCEB: East Bengal is ninth on the table with 17 points from as many games. It has three wins, eight draws and six losses to its tally.

Form Guide:

ATKMB (WWWWL) - The Mariners on a hot streak of four wins on the trot. ATKMB heads into the clash after a 1-0 win over Jamshedpur FC.

SCEB (DWLDL) - Out of favour for the playoffs after a poor recent showing with two losses and a couple of draws, SCEB moves into the fixture after a 1-1 draw with Hyderabad FC.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored (this season):

ATK Mohun Bagan: 23

SC East Bengal: 15

Top scorers 2020/21

ATKMB:

13 - Roy Krishna

4 - Manvir Singh

2 - Marcelinho

SCEB:

4 - Matti Steinmann

3 - Bright Enobakhare

3 - Jacques Maghoma

Top-rated player- ATKMB

Roy Krishna - 7.64

Matches 17 Minutes Played 1522 Goals/Assists 13/2 Passing Accuracy 46.04 Interceptions 8 Average Passes/Game 20.82

Top-rated player- SCEB:

Matti Steinmann - 7.62

Matches 15 Minutes Played 1276 Goals/Assists 4/3 Passing Accuracy 73.99 Interceptions 21 Average Passes/Game 43.07

Clean sheets 2020/21:

ATKMB: 10

SCEB: 3