ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

19 February, 2021 09:10 IST
19 February, 2021 09:10 IST

Kolkata giant ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will take on arch-rival SC East Bengal (SCEB) in match 99 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Friday.

Overall ISL Head-to-Head - (Total: 1 | Wins - ATKMB:  1, SCEB: 0; Draws: 0)

ATK Mohun Bagan won the only previous meeting between the sides in the ISL.

Last meeting (SCEB 0-2 ATKMB)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on November 27, 2020 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.

Current Position in Table:

ATKMB: ATKMB is at the top of the table with 36 points from 17 games. It has 11 wins and three draws and losses apiece.

SCEB: East Bengal is ninth on the table with 17 points from as many games. It has three wins, eight draws and six losses to its tally.

Form Guide:

ATKMB (WWWWL) - The Mariners on a hot streak of four wins on the trot. ATKMB heads into the clash after a 1-0 win over Jamshedpur FC.

SCEB (DWLDL) - Out of favour for the playoffs after a poor recent showing with two losses and a couple of draws, SCEB moves into the fixture after a 1-1 draw with Hyderabad FC.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored (this season):

ATK Mohun Bagan: 23

SC East Bengal: 15

Top scorers 2020/21

ATKMB:

13 - Roy Krishna

4 - Manvir Singh

2 - Marcelinho

 

SCEB:

4 - Matti Steinmann

3 - Bright Enobakhare

3 - Jacques Maghoma

 

Top-rated player- ATKMB

Roy Krishna -  7.64

Matches17
Minutes Played1522
Goals/Assists13/2
Passing Accuracy46.04
Interceptions8
Average Passes/Game20.82

 

Top-rated player- SCEB:

Matti Steinmann - 7.62

Matches15
Minutes Played1276
Goals/Assists4/3
Passing Accuracy73.99
Interceptions21
Average Passes/Game43.07

 

Clean sheets 2020/21:

ATKMB: 10

SCEB:  3

