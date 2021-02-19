ISL News ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ATKMB vs SCEB, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020-21 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates of the Kolkata derby between ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal. Team Sportstar 19 February, 2021 09:10 IST Team Sportstar 19 February, 2021 09:10 IST Kolkata giant ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will take on arch-rival SC East Bengal (SCEB) in match 99 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Friday.Overall ISL Head-to-Head - (Total: 1 | Wins - ATKMB: 1, SCEB: 0; Draws: 0)ATK Mohun Bagan won the only previous meeting between the sides in the ISL.Last meeting (SCEB 0-2 ATKMB)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on November 27, 2020 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.Current Position in Table:ATKMB: ATKMB is at the top of the table with 36 points from 17 games. It has 11 wins and three draws and losses apiece.SCEB: East Bengal is ninth on the table with 17 points from as many games. It has three wins, eight draws and six losses to its tally.MORE FROM IPL 2020-21Form Guide:ATKMB (WWWWL) - The Mariners on a hot streak of four wins on the trot. ATKMB heads into the clash after a 1-0 win over Jamshedpur FC.SCEB (DWLDL) - Out of favour for the playoffs after a poor recent showing with two losses and a couple of draws, SCEB moves into the fixture after a 1-1 draw with Hyderabad FC.STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored (this season):ATK Mohun Bagan: 23SC East Bengal: 15Top scorers 2020/21ATKMB:13 - Roy Krishna4 - Manvir Singh2 - Marcelinho SCEB:4 - Matti Steinmann3 - Bright Enobakhare3 - Jacques Maghoma Top-rated player- ATKMBRoy Krishna - 7.64Matches17Minutes Played1522Goals/Assists13/2Passing Accuracy46.04Interceptions8Average Passes/Game20.82 Top-rated player- SCEB:Matti Steinmann - 7.62Matches15Minutes Played1276Goals/Assists4/3Passing Accuracy73.99Interceptions21Average Passes/Game43.07 Clean sheets 2020/21:ATKMB: 10SCEB: 3 ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennayin FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for