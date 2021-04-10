ISL News

Liston Colaco joins ATK Mohun Bagan on a record transfer fee from Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan agreed to the transfer for an undisclosed fee, the club said on Saturday.

PTI
HYDERABAD 10 April, 2021 15:27 IST

Liston (left) made 23 appearances for Hyderabad FC in the ISL scoring four goals- Sportzpics/ISL

PTI
HYDERABAD 10 April, 2021 15:27 IST

Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan signed forward Liston Colaco from Hyderabad FC for the highest-ever transfer fee for an Indian player.

Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan agreed to the transfer for an undisclosed fee, the club said on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Habas extends contract with ATK Mohun Bagan

The 22-year-old will join the Mariners with effect from June 1.

"With a focus on long-term sustainability, Hyderabad FC agreed for Liston's move in a deal that fetches the highest-ever transfer fee received for an Indian player," a statement from Hyderabad FC said.

 

Liston, who joined the club in January 2020, made 23 appearances for Hyderabad FC in the ISL scoring four goals, while setting up three more. He also went on to make his national team debut after a stellar season with the club.