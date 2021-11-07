ISL 2021-22: Manu Patricio joins Odisha FC as goalkeeping coach

Manu Patricio has joined Odisha FC as the Club's new goalkeeping coach ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Patricio replaces Spain's Joaquin Valerio Olivera, who had to step down for personal reasons and returned to Spain due to a family emergency.

Patricio, born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, has the experience of being the goalkeeping coach of various teams in Spain including Espanyol de Barcelona. He had also represented Real Sociedad and Osasuna as a goalkeeper earlier in his career.

After joining Odisha FC, he expressed, "I am very excited and happy to join this great project. It is a an honor for me to be here. As a goalkeeping coach, I will bring all my work experience and knowledge to achieve the goals with Odisha FC."