Mumbai City FC ISL 2021-22 fixtures: Full ISL schedule, match timings and venues

ISL 2021-22 fixtures: Full ISL schedule, match timings and venues

Defending champion Mumbai City FC will begin its campaign against FC Goa on November 22 at 7:30 pm at the Fatorda stadium.

Team Sportstar
13 September, 2021 17:03 IST

Mumbai City claimed its maiden ISL League Winners Shield after beating ATK Mohun Bagan in the final game of the league stage last season. MCFC also went on to win the title. - ISL/Sportzpics

Mumbai City FC will begin its Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) title defence when it takes on FC Goa on November 22 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. The first 11 rounds of fixtures for the season which were announced on Monday.

All weekday matches will begin at the usual time slot of 7:30pm, however, on Saturdays with double headers, the first game will be played at 7:30pm (was 5:30pm last season) and the second one will be held at 9:30pm (was 7:30pm last season).

RELATED| ISL 2021-22 fixtures: Full ISL schedule and match timings for November

The remainder of the ISL 2020-21 fixtures will be announced in December 2021. Much like last season, all the 115 games will be played across Goa's three stadiums in a bio bubble this season too.

Here's the full list of Mumbai City FC's matches in the announced schedule.

Full list of Mumbai City FC's ISL 2021-22 fixtures

Match NumberDateFixtureTimings (IST)Venue4November 22Mumbai City vs FC Goa7:30 pmNehru Stadium, Fatorda10November 27Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC9:30 pmNehru Stadium, Fatorda14December 1ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC7:30 pmNehru Stadium, Fatorda18December 4Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC9:30 pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim23December 9Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC7:30 pmNehru Stadium, Fatorda30December 15Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC7:30 pmNehru Stadium, Fatorda35December 19Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters7:30 pmNehru Stadium, Fatorda42December 27Northeast United FC vs Mumbai City FC7:30 pmNehru Stadium, Fatorda48January 03Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC7:30 pmTilak Maidan Stadium52January 07SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC7:30 pmTilak Maidan Stadium