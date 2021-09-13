Mumbai City FC ISL 2021-22 fixtures: Full ISL schedule, match timings and venues

Mumbai City FC will begin its Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) title defence when it takes on FC Goa on November 22 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.



The first 11 rounds of fixtures for the season which were announced on Monday. All weekday matches will begin at the usual time slot of 7:30pm, however, on Saturdays with double headers, the first game will be played at 7:30pm (was 5:30pm last season) and the second one will be held at 9:30pm (was 7:30pm last season).

The remainder of the ISL 2020-21 fixtures will be announced in December 2021. Much like last season, all the 115 games will be played across Goa's three stadiums in a bio bubble this season too.



Here's the full list of Mumbai City FC's matches in the announced schedule.

Full list of Mumbai City FC's ISL 2021-22 fixtures