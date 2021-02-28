ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

Mumbai City FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in Match 110 of the 2020–21 Indian Super League at the GMC Stadium in Goa.

Overall ISL head-to-head: (Played: 1, Wins: MCFC: 1, ATKMB: 0, Draws: 0)

Mumbai City FC won its only clash against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Last meeting: (ATKMB 0 -1 MCFC )

In their last meeting on January 11, 2021, the Islanders snatched three points with a 70th minute strike from Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Current position in table:

MCFC: Mumbai is currently second on the table with 37 points in 19 games, including 11 wins, four draws and losses apiece.

ATKMB: The Mariners are first on the table, with 40 points in 19 matches, including 12 wins, four draws and three losses.

Mumbai City v ATK Mohun Bagan - Predicted playing XI, fantasy team

FORM GUIDE

MCFC (WLLDW): The Islanders head into the fixture after a resounding 6-1 win over Odisha FC.

ATKMB (DWWWW): ATK Mohun Bagan's is on a six-match unbeaten streak. It moves into the match after a 2-2 draw against Hyderabad FC.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored (this season)

Mumbai City FC: 33

ATK Mohun Bagan: 28

Top Scorers (2020–21)

MCFC

11 - Adam le Fondre



7 - Bartholomew Ogbeche



5 - Bipin Singh

ATKMB

14 - Roy Krishna



5 - Manvir Singh



3 - David Williams

Top-rated player- MCFC

Hugo Boumous -7.83

Matches 13 Minutes Played 1128 Goals/Assists 2/7 Passing Accuracy 72.59 Interceptions 8 Average Passes/Game 56.69

Top-rated player - ATKMB

Roy Krishna - 7.73

Matches 19 Minutes Played 1702 Goals/Assists 14/4 Passing Accuracy 46.13 Interceptions 9 Average Passes/Game 20.42

Clean Sheets

Mumbai City FC - 8

ATK Mohun Bagan - 10