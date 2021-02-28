ISL News ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for MCFC vs ATKMB, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC. Team Sportstar 28 February, 2021 09:24 IST Team Sportstar 28 February, 2021 09:24 IST Mumbai City FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in Match 110 of the 2020–21 Indian Super League at the GMC Stadium in Goa.Overall ISL head-to-head: (Played: 1, Wins: MCFC: 1, ATKMB: 0, Draws: 0)Mumbai City FC won its only clash against ATK Mohun Bagan.Last meeting: (ATKMB 0 -1 MCFC )In their last meeting on January 11, 2021, the Islanders snatched three points with a 70th minute strike from Bartholomew Ogbeche.Current position in table:MCFC: Mumbai is currently second on the table with 37 points in 19 games, including 11 wins, four draws and losses apiece.ATKMB: The Mariners are first on the table, with 40 points in 19 matches, including 12 wins, four draws and three losses.Mumbai City v ATK Mohun Bagan - Predicted playing XI, fantasy team FORM GUIDEMCFC (WLLDW): The Islanders head into the fixture after a resounding 6-1 win over Odisha FC.ATKMB (DWWWW): ATK Mohun Bagan's is on a six-match unbeaten streak. It moves into the match after a 2-2 draw against Hyderabad FC.STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored (this season)Mumbai City FC: 33ATK Mohun Bagan: 28Top Scorers (2020–21)MCFC11 - Adam le Fondre7 - Bartholomew Ogbeche5 - Bipin SinghATKMB14 - Roy Krishna5 - Manvir Singh3 - David WilliamsTop-rated player- MCFCHugo Boumous -7.83Matches13Minutes Played1128Goals/Assists2/7Passing Accuracy72.59Interceptions8Average Passes/Game56.69 Top-rated player - ATKMBRoy Krishna - 7.73Matches19Minutes Played1702Goals/Assists14/4Passing Accuracy46.13Interceptions9Average Passes/Game20.42 Clean SheetsMumbai City FC - 8ATK Mohun Bagan - 10 ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal - head-to-head record, match stats, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, form guide, preview ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for