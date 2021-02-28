ISL News

ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

MCFC vs ATKMB, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC.

28 February, 2021 09:24 IST
28 February, 2021 09:24 IST

Mumbai City FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in Match 110 of the 2020–21 Indian Super League at the GMC Stadium in Goa.

Overall ISL head-to-head: (Played: 1, Wins: MCFC: 1, ATKMB: 0, Draws: 0)

Mumbai City FC won its only clash against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Last meeting: (ATKMB 0 -1 MCFC )

In their last meeting on January 11, 2021, the Islanders snatched three points with a 70th minute strike from Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Current position in table:

MCFC: Mumbai is currently second on the table with 37 points in 19 games, including 11 wins, four draws and losses apiece.

ATKMB: The Mariners are first on the table, with 40 points in 19 matches, including 12 wins, four draws and three losses.

Mumbai City v ATK Mohun Bagan - Predicted playing XI, fantasy team

FORM GUIDE

MCFC (WLLDW): The Islanders head into the fixture after a resounding 6-1 win over Odisha FC.

ATKMB (DWWWW): ATK Mohun Bagan's is on a six-match unbeaten streak. It moves into the match after a 2-2 draw against Hyderabad FC.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored (this season)

Mumbai City FC: 33

ATK Mohun Bagan: 28

Top Scorers (2020–21)

MCFC

11 - Adam le Fondre

7 - Bartholomew Ogbeche

5 - Bipin Singh

ATKMB

14 - Roy Krishna

5 - Manvir Singh

3 - David Williams

Top-rated player- MCFC

Hugo Boumous -7.83

Matches13
Minutes Played1128
Goals/Assists2/7
Passing Accuracy72.59
Interceptions8
Average Passes/Game56.69

 

Top-rated player - ATKMB

Roy Krishna - 7.73

Matches19
Minutes Played1702
Goals/Assists14/4
Passing Accuracy46.13
Interceptions9
Average Passes/Game20.42

 

Clean Sheets

Mumbai City FC - 8

ATK Mohun Bagan - 10

