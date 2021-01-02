ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will take on Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) in match 44 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa on January 2, Saturday.

Both teams are featuring in their seventh ISL season.

Mumbai has won 43 matches from 107 appearances in the league with a success rate of 40.1 per cent. Two-time runner-up Kerala has won 30 matches from 109 games - with a success rate of 27.5 per cent.

Overall Head To Head - HFC-FCG (Total: 12 | MCFC:6, KBFC:2, Draws: 4)

The Islanders have a convincing edge over the Blasters in the ISL with six wins.

First meeting:

The two sides met for the first time on 2 November, 2014 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The host took the lead in the 45th-minute through Frenchman Nicolas Anelka. The Yellow Army failed to strike back as Mumbai managed to earn the win. The return fixture of that season ended in a goalless draw.

Recent Head-to-Head form

MCFC vs KBFC - 1-1

KBFC vs MCFC - 0-1

MCFC vs KBFC - 6-1

KBFC vs MCFC- 1-1

MCFC vs KBFC - 0-1

ISL 2020 Form (last five matches):

Mumbai City FC: WDWWW

Kerala Blasters: WDLLD

Second-placed Mumbai heads into the fixture on the back of a 2-0 win over Hyderabad FC and has not suffered a defeat in its last five matches. Kerala, on the other hand, earned its first win in its last fixture, also against Hyderabad FC and currently finds itself ninth on the league table.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE (ISL)

Goals scored:

Mumbai City FC: 16

Kerala Blasters FC: 6

Top scorers:

Mumbai City FC: Amine Chermiti (6)

Kerala Blasters FC: Bartholomew Ogbeche (15)

Clean sheets:

Mumbai City FC: 5

Kerala Blasters FC: 4