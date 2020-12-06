ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will take on Odisha FC (OFC) in match 18 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium Bambolim, Goa on December 6, Sunday.

Mumbai is playing in its seventh while Odisha FC is featuring in its second ISL season. Mumbai possesses a success rate of 38.83 in the league with 40 wins from 103 matches.

Meanwhile, Odisha has won seven of its 21 ISL matches with a success rate of 33.33 per cent.

The Islanders lost their first match to NorthEast United and beat FC Goa and SC East Bengal in the next two while Odisha has a single point from three matches with two losses (vs Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan) and a draw (vs Jamshedpur FC).

Overall H2H form

The two sides have met twice last season with Odisha emerging victorious on both occasions.

First meeting:

The first meeting between the two sides took place on October 31, 2019 at the Mumbai Football Arena. In an eventful encounter, Odisha stunned Mumbai with three first-half goals from Xisco Hernandez, Aridane Santana and Mawihmingthanga. Santana struck again in the second-half as the Islanders responded with two goals that were not enough to prevent OFC’s 4-2 win.

Recent Head-to-Head form

OFC 2-0 MCFC

MCFC 2-4 OFC



STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored:

Mumbai City FC: 2

Odisha FC: 6



Top goal scorers:

3 goals - Aridane Santana (OFC)

2 goals - Xisco Hernandez (OFC)

1 goal - Mohamed Larbi (MCFC), Bipin Singh (MCFC), Jerry Mawihmingthanga.(OFC)



Top scorers for each team last season:

Mumbai City FC: Amine Chermiti (6)

Odisha FC: Aridane Satana (9)



Clean sheets:

Mumbai City FC: 0

Odisha FC: 1