ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City vs NorthEast United - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will take on NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in match 76 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa on Saturday.

Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 13| Wins - MCFC: 7, NEUFC: 4; Draws: 2)

Mumbai has dominated the fixture against NorthEast with seven wins from 13 matches.

Last meeting (NEUFC 1-0 MCFC)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on November 21, 2020 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa. The Islanders dominated the possession throughout, but NorthEast struck the body blow in the 49th minute through a penalty from Kwesi Appiah. The Highlanders managed to play out the game with the lead and inflicted a 1-0 loss for Mumbai, its only loss in 13 matches this season.

Current Position in Table:

MCFC: Mumbai is at the top of the table with 30 points from 13 matches. MCFC has won nine matches while playing out three draws and losing only one against NEUFC.

NEUFC: NEUFC is languishing at the middle of the table on the 5th position in the table. It has four wins from 13 matches and has six draws and three losses to its tally.

Form Guide:

MCFC (DWDWW)- The Sergio Lobera-led side is undefeated in its last five encounters. MCFC heads into the match on the back of a 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC.

NEUFC (WWDLL)- The Highlander’s mixed bag season continues with two wins, a draw and a two losses in its last five matches.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored:

Mumbai City FC: 17

NorthEast United FC: 13

Top scorers 2020/21

MCFC:

6 - Adam le Fondre

5 - Bartholomew Ogbeche

NEUFC:

4 - Luis Machado

3 - Kwesi Appiah

Top-rated player- MCFC:

Mourtada Fall - 7.87

Matches 12 Minutes Played 1061 Goals/Assists 2/0 Passing Accuracy 83.75 Interceptions 19 Average Passes/Game 49.25

Top-rated player- NEUFC:

Federico Gallego - 7.07

Matches 9 Minutes Played 608 Goals/Assists 2/4 Passing Accuracy 57.89 Interceptions 4 Average Passes/Game 35.89

Clean sheets 2020/21:

MCFC: 8

NEUFC: 3