Home ISL News ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City vs NorthEast United - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for MCFC vs NEUFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC. Team Sportstar 30 January, 2021 09:14 IST NorthEast United is the only side to beat Mumbai City FC in a 1-0 win over the Islanders earlier this season. - Sportzpics Team Sportstar 30 January, 2021 09:14 IST Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will take on NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in match 76 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa on Saturday.Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 13| Wins - MCFC: 7, NEUFC: 4; Draws: 2)Mumbai has dominated the fixture against NorthEast with seven wins from 13 matches.Last meeting (NEUFC 1-0 MCFC)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on November 21, 2020 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa. The Islanders dominated the possession throughout, but NorthEast struck the body blow in the 49th minute through a penalty from Kwesi Appiah. The Highlanders managed to play out the game with the lead and inflicted a 1-0 loss for Mumbai, its only loss in 13 matches this season.Current Position in Table:MCFC: Mumbai is at the top of the table with 30 points from 13 matches. MCFC has won nine matches while playing out three draws and losing only one against NEUFC.NEUFC: NEUFC is languishing at the middle of the table on the 5th position in the table. It has four wins from 13 matches and has six draws and three losses to its tally. Form Guide:MCFC (DWDWW)- The Sergio Lobera-led side is undefeated in its last five encounters. MCFC heads into the match on the back of a 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC. NEUFC (WWDLL)- The Highlander's mixed bag season continues with two wins, a draw and a two losses in its last five matches.STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored:Mumbai City FC: 17NorthEast United FC: 13Top scorers 2020/21MCFC:6 - Adam le Fondre5 - Bartholomew OgbecheNEUFC:4 - Luis Machado3 - Kwesi AppiahTop-rated player- MCFC:Mourtada Fall - 7.87Matches12Minutes Played1061Goals/Assists2/0Passing Accuracy83.75Interceptions19Average Passes/Game49.25 Top-rated player- NEUFC:Federico Gallego - 7.07Matches9Minutes Played608Goals/Assists2/4Passing Accuracy57.89Interceptions4Average Passes/Game35.89 Clean sheets 2020/21:MCFC: 8NEUFC: 3