ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City vs NorthEast United - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

MCFC vs NEUFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC.

30 January, 2021 09:14 IST

NorthEast United is the only side to beat Mumbai City FC in a 1-0 win over the Islanders earlier this season.   -  Sportzpics

30 January, 2021 09:14 IST

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will take on NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in match 76 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa on Saturday.

Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 13| Wins - MCFC:  7, NEUFC: 4; Draws: 2)

Mumbai has dominated the fixture against NorthEast with seven wins from 13 matches.

Last meeting (NEUFC 1-0 MCFC)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on November 21, 2020 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa. The Islanders dominated the possession throughout, but NorthEast struck the body blow in the 49th minute through a penalty from Kwesi Appiah. The Highlanders managed to play out the game with the lead and inflicted a 1-0 loss for Mumbai, its only loss in 13 matches this season.

Current Position in Table:

MCFC: Mumbai is at the top of the table with 30 points from 13 matches. MCFC has won nine matches while playing out three draws and losing only one against NEUFC.

NEUFC: NEUFC is languishing at the middle of the table on the 5th position in the table. It has four wins from 13 matches and has six draws and three losses to its tally.

Form Guide:

MCFC (DWDWW)-  The Sergio Lobera-led side is undefeated in its last five encounters. MCFC heads into the match on the back of a 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC.

NEUFC (WWDLL)-  The Highlander’s mixed bag season continues with two wins, a draw and a two losses in its last five matches.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored:

Mumbai City FC: 17

NorthEast United FC: 13

Top scorers 2020/21

MCFC:

6 - Adam le Fondre

5 - Bartholomew Ogbeche

NEUFC:

4 - Luis Machado

3 - Kwesi Appiah

Top-rated player- MCFC:

Mourtada Fall - 7.87

Matches12
Minutes Played1061
Goals/Assists2/0
Passing Accuracy83.75
Interceptions19
Average Passes/Game49.25

 

Top-rated player- NEUFC:

Federico Gallego - 7.07

Matches9
Minutes Played608
Goals/Assists2/4
Passing Accuracy57.89
Interceptions4
Average Passes/Game35.89

 

Clean sheets 2020/21:

MCFC: 8

NEUFC: 3

