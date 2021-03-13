ISL 2020-21: FSDL chief Nita Ambani delighted with success of league amid pandemic

Nita Ambani, chairperson of the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), expressed her delight on delivering an uninterrupted and successful season of Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) for football fans in India.

"Season seven has been a tribute to the real power of sport and true glory of football. In spite of the global pandemic, despite the odds against us, this season of ISL has brought immense joy, cheer and celebrations back into our lives," the FSDL chief said in a video message ahead of the summit clash.

"I'm proud of the fact that we were the first, longest, and the most successful sports event to be held in India in these times. An approximate number of 1600 people including footballers, support staff, management and broadcast crew were housed in the strictest bio-bubble over a period of six months," she added.

ISL 2020-21, which kicked off on November 20, 2020, has run four full months and featured 11 clubs with an increase in the number of total games from 95 to 115. The entire season was played behind closed doors at three stadiums in Goa.

Speaking on the league’s fan engagement, Nita Ambani claimed, "We missed our fans dearly in the stadium, but they were with us digitally and in spirit all along the season. Thank you to each and every one in Goa and elsewhere for supporting and showing your love for the beautiful game."

She went on to laud the rise of young talent in the ongoing ISL edition.

“I'm glad to see so many young boys coming through the ranks in ISL. The likes of Liston Colaco, Akash Mishra, Rahul K. P., Asish Rai, Bipin Singh, Jeakson Singh and Apuia (Lalengmawia) have shown the character and determination to make it big. These boys will take Indian football forward on the global stage.”