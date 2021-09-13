NorthEast United FC ISL 2021-22: Full Fixtures, match timings and venues

NorthEast United FC will kickstart its bid for a maiden Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) title with a clash against Bengaluru FC on November 20 at 7.30pm at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

The first 11 rounds of fixtures for the season which were announced on Monday. The league has introduced a 9.30 p.m. kick-off for the second match of the double headers on Saturdays from November 27 onwards. Other matches will have a 7.30 p.m. start.

The remainder of the ISL 2020-21 fixtures will be announced in December 2021. Much like last season, all the 115 games will be played across Goa's three stadiums in a bio bubble this season too.

Here's is NorthEast United FC's full list of ISL 2021-22 fixtures until January 2021 -