NorthEast United FC

ISL 2021-22: Full Fixtures, match timings and venues

NorthEast United will take on Bengaluru FC in its opening fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) season on November 20 at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

13 September, 2021 17:39 IST

NorthEast United FC will play Bengaluru FC on November 20 in its opening fixture of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season.

NorthEast United FC will kickstart its bid for a maiden Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) title with a clash against Bengaluru FC on November 20 at 7.30pm at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.The first 11 rounds of fixtures for the season which were announced on Monday. The league has introduced a 9.30 p.m. kick-off for the second match of the double headers on Saturdays from November 27 onwards. Other matches will have a 7.30 p.m. start.

RELATED| ISL 2021-22 fixtures: Full ISL schedule, match timings, teams and venues

The remainder of the ISL 2020-21 fixtures will be announced in December 2021. Much like last season, all the 115 games will be played across Goa's three stadiums in a bio bubble this season too.Here's is NorthEast United FC's full list of ISL 2021-22 fixtures until January 2021 -Match NumberDateFixtureTimings (IST)Venue2November 20, 2021NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC7:30pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim7November 25, 2021NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters7:30pmPJN Stadium, Fatorda12November 29, 2021NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC7:30pmPJN Stadium, Fatorda17December 04, 2021NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa7:30pmPJN Stadium, Fatorda24December 10, 2021NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC7:30pmTilak Maidan Stadium28December 13, 2021NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC7:30pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim32December 17, 2021NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal7:30pmPJN Stadium, Fatorda37December 21, 2021NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan7:30pmPJN Stadium, Fatorda42December 27, 2021NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC7:30pmPJN Stadium, Fatorda51January 06, 2021NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC7:30pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim