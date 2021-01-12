ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will take on Bengaluru FC (BFC) match 56 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on January 12, Tuesday.

Overall Head To Head - NEUFC-BFC (Total: 9 | Wins - NEUFC: 1; BFC: 5 ; Draws: 3)

Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC have squared off night times in the ISL, with the Bangalore outfit dominating the battle with five wins. NorthEast United has only managed to beat The Blues once, while the other three fixtures ended in a draw.

Last meeting (BFC 2-2 NEUFC)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 8, 2020 at the Fatorda Stadium. The teams played out a 2-2 draw. NorthEast United's Luis Machado opened the scoring in the third minute before Juanan netted an early equaliser 10 minutes later. BFC then inched ahead after Udanta Singh scored in the 70th minute. However, the lead was short-lived as Machado scored his second of the night to salvage a draw for the Highlanders.



Recent Head-to-Head form (Last 5 games)

BFC VS NEUFC: 2-2

NEUFC VS BFC: 0-2

BFC VS NEUFC: 0-0

BFC VS NEUFC: 3-0

NEUFC VS BFC: 2-1

Current Position in Table:

NEUFC: The Highlanders are currently seventh in the points after 10 games. The side has accumulated 11 points after 2 wins, 5 draws and 3 losses.

BFC: The Bengaluru-based side is currently placed right above NEUFC at sixth. After three wins and draws each and four losses, the side has bagged 12 points from 10 matches.

PREVIEW | Bengaluru looking to arrest slide

Form Guide:

NEUFC (LLDLD)- NorthEast United is winless in its last five matches, having lost three and drawn two games.

BFC (LLLLW)- The Blues are currently on a losing streaking, having lost four matches on the bounce in their last five games.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored:

NorthEast United FC: 7

Bengaluru FC: 14

Top 3 scorers-NEUFC:

3 goals- Kwesi Appiah

2 goals- Idrissa Sylla

2 goals- Benjamin Lambot

Top 3 scorers-BFC:

4 goals- Sunil Chhetri

3 goals- Cleiton Silva

2 goals- Juan Fernandez

Top-rated player-NEUFC:

Benjamin Lambot- 7.19

Matches 10 Minutes Played 900 Goals/Assists 2/0 Passing Accuracy 73.71 Interceptions 21 Average Passes/Game 33.1

Top-rated player-BFC:

Cleiton Silva- 7.36

Matches 10 Minutes Played 855 Goals/Assists 3/1 Passing Accuracy 63.22 Interceptions 10 Average Passes/Game 31

Clean sheets:

NorthEast United FC: 1

Bengaluru FC: 4