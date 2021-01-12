ISL News ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for BFC vs NEUFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC. Team Sportstar 12 January, 2021 11:50 IST Team Sportstar 12 January, 2021 11:50 IST NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will take on Bengaluru FC (BFC) match 56 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on January 12, Tuesday.Overall Head To Head - NEUFC-BFC (Total: 9 | Wins - NEUFC: 1; BFC: 5 ; Draws: 3)Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC have squared off night times in the ISL, with the Bangalore outfit dominating the battle with five wins. NorthEast United has only managed to beat The Blues once, while the other three fixtures ended in a draw.Last meeting (BFC 2-2 NEUFC)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 8, 2020 at the Fatorda Stadium. The teams played out a 2-2 draw. NorthEast United's Luis Machado opened the scoring in the third minute before Juanan netted an early equaliser 10 minutes later. BFC then inched ahead after Udanta Singh scored in the 70th minute. However, the lead was short-lived as Machado scored his second of the night to salvage a draw for the Highlanders.Recent Head-to-Head form (Last 5 games)BFC VS NEUFC: 2-2NEUFC VS BFC: 0-2BFC VS NEUFC: 0-0BFC VS NEUFC: 3-0NEUFC VS BFC: 2-1 Current Position in Table:NEUFC: The Highlanders are currently seventh in the points after 10 games. The side has accumulated 11 points after 2 wins, 5 draws and 3 losses.BFC: The Bengaluru-based side is currently placed right above NEUFC at sixth. After three wins and draws each and four losses, the side has bagged 12 points from 10 matches.PREVIEW | Bengaluru looking to arrest slideForm Guide:NEUFC (LLDLD)- NorthEast United is winless in its last five matches, having lost three and drawn two games.BFC (LLLLW)- The Blues are currently on a losing streaking, having lost four matches on the bounce in their last five games. STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored:NorthEast United FC: 7Bengaluru FC: 14 Top 3 scorers-NEUFC:3 goals- Kwesi Appiah2 goals- Idrissa Sylla2 goals- Benjamin Lambot Top 3 scorers-BFC:4 goals- Sunil Chhetri3 goals- Cleiton Silva2 goals- Juan FernandezALSO READ | No new coach bounce for BFC, but Moosa offers path for a new beginningTop-rated player-NEUFC:Benjamin Lambot- 7.19Matches10Minutes Played900Goals/Assists2/0Passing Accuracy73.71Interceptions21Average Passes/Game33.1 Top-rated player-BFC:Cleiton Silva- 7.36Matches10Minutes Played855Goals/Assists3/1Passing Accuracy63.22Interceptions10Average Passes/Game31 Clean sheets:NorthEast United FC: 1Bengaluru FC: 4 ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar. ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for