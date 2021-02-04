Home ISL News ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for NEUFC vs FCG, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020-21 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between NorthEast United FC and FC Goa. Team Sportstar 04 February, 2021 09:11 IST NorthEast United and FC Goa are level pegging on the points table with 21 points from 14 games ahead of Thursday's clash. - Sportzpics Team Sportstar 04 February, 2021 09:11 IST NorthEast United (NEUFC) will take on FC Goa (FCG) in match 82 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Thursday.Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 13 | Wins - NEUFC: 2, FCG: 5; Draws: 6)Goa has dominated the fixture with five wins against NorthEast.Last meeting (FCG 1-1 NEUFC)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on November 30, 2020 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. Despite the possession and shot percentage stacking up in Goa’s advantage, the Gaurs a penalty slip in the 40th minute with Idryssa Sylla converting the kick. The Highlander’s defence was, however, breached three minutes later with Igor Angulo netting the equaliser. With a rather uneventful second-half in place, the teams settled for a 1-1 draw. ISL 2020-21 preview: Resurgent NorthEast United looks to snap Goa's unbeaten streak Current Position in Table:NEUFC: The Highlanders are fifth on the table with 21 points from 14 matches with five wins, six draws and three losses.FCG: The Gaurs and Highlanders are neck and neck on the table. With 21 points from 14 matches, Goa is one ahead of NorthEast at the fourth position. It has five wins, six draws and three losses to its tally.Form Guide:NEUFC (WWWDL) - In a renewed run of form, NorthEast has found itself on a three-match winning streak and beat the table-topper Mumbai City FC 1-2 in its previous encounter.FCG (DDDWD)- The Gaurs’ have been on a frustrating run of form with four draws in its last five matches. Goa drew East Bengal 1-1 ahead of Thursday’s match.STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored (this season):NorthEast United FC: 19FC Goa: 19Top scorers 2020/21NEUFC:4 - Luis Machado3 - Deshorn Brown, Kwesi AppiahFCG:10 - Igor Angulo5 - Jorge MendozaTop-rated player- FCG:Jorge Mendoza - 7.78Matches14Minutes Played1093Goals/Assists5/0Passing Accuracy60.56Interceptions7Average Passes/game45.29 Top-rated player- NEUFC:Deshorn Brown - 7.69Matches13Minutes Played510Goals/Assists3/1Passing Accuracy43.75Interceptions3Average Passes/game9.85 Clean sheets 2020/21:NEUFC: 3FCG: 2 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos