ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

NEUFC vs FCG, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020-21 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between NorthEast United FC and FC Goa.

04 February, 2021 09:11 IST

NorthEast United and FC Goa are level pegging on the points table with 21 points from 14 games ahead of Thursday's clash.   -  Sportzpics

NorthEast United (NEUFC) will take on  FC Goa (FCG) in match 82 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Thursday.

Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 13 | Wins - NEUFC:  2, FCG: 5; Draws: 6)

Goa has dominated the fixture with five wins against NorthEast.

Last meeting (FCG 1-1 NEUFC)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on November 30, 2020 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. Despite the possession and shot percentage stacking up in Goa’s advantage, the Gaurs a penalty slip in the 40th minute with Idryssa Sylla converting the kick. The Highlander’s defence was, however, breached three minutes later with Igor Angulo netting the equaliser. With a rather uneventful second-half in place, the teams settled for a 1-1 draw.

Current Position in Table:

NEUFC: The Highlanders are fifth on the table with 21 points from 14 matches with five wins, six draws and three losses.

FCG: The Gaurs and Highlanders are neck and neck on the table. With 21 points from 14 matches, Goa is one ahead of NorthEast at the fourth position. It has five wins, six draws and three losses to its tally.

Form Guide:

NEUFC (WWWDL) - In a renewed run of form, NorthEast has found itself on a three-match winning streak and beat the table-topper Mumbai City FC 1-2 in its previous encounter.

FCG (DDDWD)-  The Gaurs’ have been on a frustrating run of form with four draws in its last five matches. Goa drew East Bengal 1-1 ahead of Thursday’s match.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored (this season):

NorthEast United FC: 19

FC Goa: 19

Top scorers 2020/21

NEUFC:

4 - Luis Machado

3 - Deshorn Brown, Kwesi Appiah

FCG:

10 - Igor Angulo

5 - Jorge Mendoza

Top-rated player- FCG:

Jorge Mendoza - 7.78

Matches14
Minutes Played1093
Goals/Assists5/0
Passing Accuracy60.56
Interceptions7
Average Passes/game45.29

 

Top-rated player- NEUFC:

Deshorn Brown - 7.69

Matches13
Minutes Played510
Goals/Assists3/1
Passing Accuracy43.75
Interceptions3
Average Passes/game9.85

 

Clean sheets 2020/21:

NEUFC: 3

FCG: 2

