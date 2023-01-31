ISL News

Odisha FC signs defender Tankadhar Bag from Indian Arrows

Odisha FC on Tuesday announced the signing of Tankadhar Bag on a two and a half year deal with an option to extend.

Team Sportstar
31 January, 2023 14:46 IST
FILE PHOTO: Tankadhar Bag.

FILE PHOTO: Tankadhar Bag. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tankadhar hails from Odisha’s (state) football academy Sports Hostel Odisha and plays as a right-back. In the 2019-20 season, Bag joined the Indian Arrows. He was promoted to the senior Indian Arrows side and dished out back to back impressive performances.

In the past year, he also featured for the national team in the SAFF U-20 Championship and even scored a goal in India’s 8-0 triumph over Nepal.

Tankadhar is to spend his initial months getting to know the first team system and will be inducted into Odisha FC’s reserve team. After which, he will join the first team’s pre-season ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

