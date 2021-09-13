Home ISL News Odisha FC ISL 2021-22: Full Fixtures, match timings and venues Odisha FC, which finished last in the 2020-21 edition, will look for a change in fortunes in this season of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22). Team Sportstar 13 September, 2021 18:01 IST Odisha FC will play a large part of its initial matches at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. - B. Jothi Ramalingam Team Sportstar 13 September, 2021 18:01 IST Odisha FC, which has revamped its management ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22), will hope it brings about a change in its fortunes, for this year. The Kalinga Warriors will begin their campaign with a tie against Bengaluru FC on November 24.The first 11 rounds of fixtures for the season which were announced on Monday. The league has introduced a 9.30 p.m. kick-off for the second match of the double headers on Saturdays from November 27 onwards. Other matches will have a 7.30 p.m. start.RELATED| ISL 2021-22 fixtures: Full ISL schedule, match timings, teams and venues The remainder of the ISL 2020-21 fixtures will be announced in December 2021. Much like last season, all the 115 games will be played across Goa's three stadiums in a bio bubble this season too.Here's is Odisha FC's full list of ISL 2021-22 fixtures until January 2021 -DateFixtureTimeVenueNovember 24, 2021Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC7:30pmTilak Maidan StadiumNovember 30, 2021Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal7:30pmTilak Maidan StadiumDecember 5, 2021Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC7:30pmTilak Maidan StadiumDecember 10, 2021Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC7:30pmTilak Maidan StadiumDecember 14, 2021Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC7:30pmTilak Maidan StadiumDecember 18, 2021Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC7:30pmTilak Maidan StadiumDecember 24, 2021Odisha FC vs FC Goa7:30pmTilak Maidan StadiumDecember 28, 2021Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC7:30pmTilak Maidan StadiumJanuary 3, 2022Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC7:30pmTilak Maidan StadiumJanuary 8, 2022Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan7:30pmNehru Stadium, Fatorda Visit our ISL 2020-21 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :