ISL News

Odisha FC ISL 2021-22: Full Fixtures, match timings and venues

Odisha FC, which finished last in the 2020-21 edition, will look for a change in fortunes in this season of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22).

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
13 September, 2021 18:01 IST

Odisha FC will play a large part of its initial matches at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.   -  B. Jothi Ramalingam

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
13 September, 2021 18:01 IST

Odisha FC, which has revamped its management ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22), will hope it brings about a change in its fortunes, for this year. The Kalinga Warriors will begin their campaign with a tie against Bengaluru FC on November 24.

The first 11 rounds of fixtures for the season which were announced on Monday. The league has introduced a 9.30 p.m. kick-off for the second match of the double headers on Saturdays from November 27 onwards. Other matches will have a 7.30 p.m. start.

RELATED| ISL 2021-22 fixtures: Full ISL schedule, match timings, teams and venues

The remainder of the ISL 2020-21 fixtures will be announced in December 2021. Much like last season, all the 115 games will be played across Goa's three stadiums in a bio bubble this season too.

Here's is Odisha FC's full list of ISL 2021-22 fixtures until January 2021 -

Date

Fixture

Time

Venue

November 24, 2021

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC

7:30pm

Tilak Maidan Stadium

November 30, 2021

Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal

7:30pm

Tilak Maidan Stadium

December 5, 2021

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC

7:30pm

Tilak Maidan Stadium

December 10, 2021

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC

7:30pm

Tilak Maidan Stadium

December 14, 2021

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC

7:30pm

Tilak Maidan Stadium

December 18, 2021

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC

7:30pm

Tilak Maidan Stadium

December 24, 2021

Odisha FC vs FC Goa

7:30pm

Tilak Maidan Stadium

December 28, 2021

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC

7:30pm

Tilak Maidan Stadium

January 3, 2022

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC

7:30pm

Tilak Maidan Stadium

January 8, 2022

Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

7:30pm

Nehru Stadium, Fatorda

Visit our ISL 2020-21 microsite for more stories.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App