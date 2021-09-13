Odisha FC ISL 2021-22: Full Fixtures, match timings and venues

Odisha FC, which has revamped its management ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22), will hope it brings about a change in its fortunes, for this year. The Kalinga Warriors will begin their campaign with a tie against Bengaluru FC on November 24.

The first 11 rounds of fixtures for the season which were announced on Monday. The league has introduced a 9.30 p.m. kick-off for the second match of the double headers on Saturdays from November 27 onwards. Other matches will have a 7.30 p.m. start.

The remainder of the ISL 2020-21 fixtures will be announced in December 2021. Much like last season, all the 115 games will be played across Goa's three stadiums in a bio bubble this season too.

Here's is Odisha FC's full list of ISL 2021-22 fixtures until January 2021 -