ISL 2022-23: Odisha signs Princeton Rebello from FC Goa

Indian Super League side Odisha FC announced the signing of Indian midfielder Princeton Rebello from FC Goa in a deal that will keep him in the club till 2024.

04 February, 2023 17:00 IST
Rebello has 24 appearances for FC Goa in the Indian Super League season.

Rebello has 24 appearances for FC Goa in the Indian Super League season. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Goa-born Rebello, who had a stint with the under-15 side for Queens Park Rangers, began his Indian professional career with Goan League club Vasco.

Rebello’s performance at Vasco, where he recorded six assists and three goals, saw him noticed by FC Goa, which signed him into its development team in 2017. This was followed by a loan move to the Indian Arrows.

Rebbelo shifted back to FC Goa in the ISL 2018-19 season and has been a prominent member of the Gaur side since.

The 23-year-old has also represented India in various age-group levels.

The Josep Gombau-managed Odisha side, which is currently sixth in the league, will be hoping the addition of Rebello to its rank will help it in its quest for a first-ever playoff spot.

